Scotlandville quarterback C'Zavian Teasett (14) hands the ball off to Marlon Gunn Jr. (26) against Central, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Central High's football stadium in Central, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Wednesday

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana at Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 5A-4A

Zachary vs. West Monroe at Tioga, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Acadiana at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Baker, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at L.W. Higgins, 6 p.m.

Hahnville at St. James, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Belaire, TBA

White Castle at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at University, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Walker, 6 p.m.

Class 3A and below

Donaldsonville vs. Carver at Joe Brown Stadium, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Lutcher, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Metairie Park Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Iota, 6 p.m.

Comeaux vs. Southern Lab at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Jesuit at Joe Ryan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A-4A

Church Point at St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.

Tara vs. Glen Oaks at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Catholic at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Evangel at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at McKinley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A and below

Capitol vs. East Iberville at MSA East Soccer Field, 5 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Northeast, 7 p.m.

