Wednesday
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana at Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class 5A-4A
Zachary vs. West Monroe at Tioga, 5 p.m.
Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Acadiana at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Baker, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at L.W. Higgins, 6 p.m.
Hahnville at St. James, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Belaire, TBA
White Castle at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at University, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Walker, 6 p.m.
Class 3A and below
Donaldsonville vs. Carver at Joe Brown Stadium, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 5 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Metairie Park Country Day, 5:30 p.m.
Catholic-PC at Iota, 6 p.m.
Comeaux vs. Southern Lab at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Jesuit at Joe Ryan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A-4A
Church Point at St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.
Tara vs. Glen Oaks at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Catholic at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Evangel at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at McKinley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A and below
Capitol vs. East Iberville at MSA East Soccer Field, 5 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Northeast, 7 p.m.