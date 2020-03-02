When the lines were drawn to flesh out the LHSAA’s Division II for select schools seven years ago, football was the only focal point.
Since basketball became one of the select/nonselect sports a special focal point emerged — something local teams look to illustrate Tuesday night. Four games will feature local 4A/3A select schools that join forces in Division II to see how many teams can advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. Throw in the three remaining 4A/3A nonselect schools and you get a total of seven teams.
“I really do believe this is the strongest group of teams we’ve had in Division II since we started this three years ago,” University High coach Joe Spencer said. “Our district (7-3A) was very strong this year. This is probably the toughest schedule we’ve played overall and the district was part of it. Great teams, a bunch of 20-win teams.”
The second-seeded Cubs (26-6) look to advance to at least the semifinals for the eighth straight year. Spencer, like many other local coaches, is looking past the format of stand-alone semifinals and finals for select schools.
It’s about the game-by-game process as the Cubs host No. 15 Ben Franklin (11-12) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 4 Lee, No. 7 Parkview Baptist and No. 8 St. Michael also are set to host Division II regional games. Plaquemine, a No. 14 seed travels in 4A, and two 7-3A rivals of the Cubs, No. 3 Madison Prep and fourth-seeded Brusly, host 3A games Tuesday.
Milan Mejia leads U-High with a 12.7 scoring average, followed by DJ Morton at 10.1. Two others average just less than 10.0.
“We don’t just have seven seniors. … We have seven seniors who play,” Spencer said. “Those guys were sophomores two years ago when we lost to St. Thomas More in the finals.
"They’ve been part of the program for a while, and they have stepped in to follow what the other teams have done.”
Westside strong
Fourth-seeded Brusly (26-6) hosts No. 13 Marksville (25-10) seeking its first quarterfinal berth since 2018 in Class 3A.
Meanwhile, West Baton Rouge rival Port Allen (26-6), the top Class 2A seed, hosts No. 16 West St. Mary hosts (17-14) seeking its second straight quarterfinal berth. The Pelicans were the 2A runners-up a year ago.
The two teams split their regular season and nondistrict games. With 4A Plaquemine (at Huntington) and 1A White Castle (host Sicily Island) remaining in the playoffs West Baton Rouge/Iberville teams have four chances to advance Tuesday.
Boys playoff schedule
Nonselect
Regional round
Class 5A
(9) Walker (22-7) at (8) Comeaux (25-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(12) Zachary (25-9) at (5) Lafayette (25-4), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(13) East Ascension (23-8) at (4) Bonnabel (24-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 4A
(14) Plaquemine (23-10) at (3) Huntington (28-7), Tuesday
Class 3A
(13) Marksville (25-10) at (4) Brusly (26-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(14) Iowa (22-7) at (3) Madison Prep (25-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A
(16) West St. Mary (17-14) at Port Allen (26-6), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(10) Jonesboro-Hodge (15-12) at (7) Doyle (24-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Doyle Elementary
Class 1A
(9) Delhi (19-12) at (8) White Castle (14-10), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(11) Homer (14-17) at (6) East Iberville (19-9), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Select
Regional
Division I
(1) Scotlandville (31-3) BYE
(3) Catholic-BR (29-4) BYE
(10) John Curtis (9-19) at (7) McKinley (21-12), 6:30 p.m. Monday
Division II
(9) Thomas Jefferson (19-11) at (8) St. Michael (18-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(13) Lusher Charter (8-20) at (4) Lee (22-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday
(10) Loyola (14-18) at (7) Parkview Baptist (20-8), 5 p.m. Tuesday
(15) Ben Franklin (11-12) at (2) University (26-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
(1) Dunham (19-10) BYE
(13) Cristo Rey (7-20) at (4) Menard (23-10)
(14) Pope John Paul II (5-25) at (3) Episcopal (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Monday
Division IV
(12) St. Frederick (21-9) at (5) Southern Lab 58, (12) St. Frederick 43
(10) Ascension Catholic (17-13) at (7) Metairie Park Country Day (11-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(15) St. John (13-19) at (2) Hamilton Christian (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE
(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)
(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE
(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE