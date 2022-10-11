For some teams, a No. 1 position in the LHSAA’s power ratings can turn into the kiss of death. That notion does not faze Parkview Baptist volleyball coach Becky Madden.
And for good reason. The Eagles (19-4) sit atop the Division III power ratings this week. It is a week-to-week thing for the Eagles and another local team, The Dunham School, along with Haynes Academy.
“Some of the balance of power has shifted,” Madden said. “We were in Division IV the last few years, and it was very strong and balanced.
“Now we’re up in Division III and some of the teams we were with in Division IV also moved up. Us, Dunham or Haynes can be No. 1 any given week. It changes. We’re also fortunate to have several (area) teams in the top 10.”
Parkview is the only local team with a No. 1 ranking in the latest power ratings released by the LHSAA Tuesday.
The Eagles have just two seniors but are battle-tested, winning 9 out of 10 matches during a seven-day span in late September. Their power rating sits at 17.38. Dunham (14-5) previously was at No. 1 and now sits at No. 3 with a 16.04 rating. Haynes (16-3, 16.83) is second.
University (14-6, fifth) and Episcopal (16-6, 10th), also are in the Division III top 10. Parkview, Dunham and Episcopal all play in District 6, while U-High is in District 5.
“We’re young, but one of the things I like about this team is that we have several players who can play more than one role for us,” Madden said. “That never hurts, especially late in the year.”
The LHSAA releases its volleyball playoff pairings on Oct. 31. Dutchtown (fourth), St. Amant (sixth) and Central (seventh) are the area’s top 10 teams in Division I. There are no local teams in the Division II top 10.
Springfield (10th) is the lone top 10 team in Division IV, while Ascension Catholic (sixth) in the only area team in the Division V top 10.
Ex-SMHS star to be honored
Former St. Michael basketball standout KK Babin is set to inducted into the Nicholls State Athletic Hall of Fame at 10 a.m. Saturday before a football game against Incarnate Word.
Babin, a point guard who helped St. Michael win two Class 4A titles, was a standout for the Colonels from 2010-14. She was a three-time All-Southland Conference and two-time All-Louisiana Sports Writers Association selection.
Zachary set to induct two
Track star Janie O’Connor, who went on to compete at Kentucky, and Northwestern/Zachary multisport athlete Vincent Perry are set to join the Zachary High Athletic Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Friday before the Scotlandville-Zachary football game.
O’Connor was the 2016 Louisiana Gatorade Girls Track Athlete of the Year. She set composite LHSAA records in the 400 meters and as part of a winning 4x100 relay. She went on to compete at Kentucky.
Perry was a three-sport athlete for Northwestern High School and Zachary. He was Zachary’s quarterback the year the schools merged during integration and led the Broncos to a 9-2-1 record. He later went on to coach at Northwestern Middle School and Zachary.