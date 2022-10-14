Turnovers, special teams blunders and a prolific West Feliciana offense put Brusly in an insurmountable hole early Friday night in West Feliciana.
The Saints (7-0, 4-0) scored the game’s first 49 points (all in the first half) and rolled to a 49-14 win over the Panthers to remain undefeated.
How it was won
West Feliciana was supremely efficient with the offensive drives it had in the first half.
The Saints got a good return on the opening kickoff. Three plays later and a little over a minute spent on the clock, West Feliciana was on the board thanks to a 9-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joel Rogers.
Brusly fumbled on its first drive and the Saints recovered at their own 49-yard line.
Elstron Longs scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 6:28 left in the opening quarter.
West Feliciana kept it going when Jeremy Fowler intercepted Josiah Hogan's pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Saints a three-score lead with around 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Brusly fumbled the snap on a punt, which set the Saints up with great field position.
The home team took advantage two plays later when Rogers connected with Fowler on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Three second-quarter scores put West Feliciana ahead 49-0 at halftime. Brusly's two scores came late in the fourth quarter on Hogan's 1-yard run and Brayden Ray's 35-yard punt return.
Player of the game
Jeremey Fowler, West Feliciana: Fowler hauled in one pass for 23 yards and a score and returned the interception for a score to help the Saints break the game open early.
They said it
West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller: "I'm proud of our players for being focused, showing up ready to play and having a fast start like we emphasized all week. We're continuing to grow and get better week by week and I'm hoping that our best football is still in front of us."
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: "The first thing is we weren't very good on special teams. It's an important part of the phase and we weren't very good in it tonight all the way through the first half. They're a good football team, hats off to them and they've done it every week. Every week on film they get out to fast starts and you've got to be able to match that intensity early from snap No. 1, and we didn't tonight."
Notable
- On one score midway through the second quarter, Rogers connected with Ja’Terrius Johnson for what looked like a 24-yard touchdown pass, but Johnson bobbled it in the end zone, and the ball went into the hands of a Brusly defender. The defensive player tried to run out of the end zone but was hit and he fumbled the ball, and the Saints recovered the ball for a score. It put West Feliciana ahead 41-0.
- There were four accepted penalties in the game for a total of 35 yards. Brusly had three penalties for 30 yards and West Feliciana had one penalty for five yards.