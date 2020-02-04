The dynamics of the NCAA’s football signing period changed dramatically when an early-signing period was added in December 2017.
Though Wednesday, Feb. 5, is no longer the only day to sign a football scholarship, it continues to be an important one.
“Signing a scholarship is part of process,” Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta said. “All these guys put in a lot of time and work in football and in the classroom to get to where they are today. I know recruiting gets so much attention through social (media) and other sources, but I think there is one thing people forget.
“This isn’t just about football, it's about young person’s life. When they sign, their tuition, books, meals and everything are paid for. Being able to graduate without student debt is rare these days, so this day means a lot to their futures and their families.”
The Bears will host a signing celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Running back Josh Parker (McNeese), linebacker Hayden Shaheen (Nicholls State) and deep snapper Emory Duggar (Rochester City Community College) are signing for the first time.
Linemen Connor Finucane (Army), Brian Hibbard (Rice) and Joseph Alexander (Harvard) all signed in December and will participate.
Scotlandville has the most players set to sign for the first time with eight. Defensive lineman Jonathan Horton (Virginia) signed early and will join the group at 9 a.m.
Southern Lab could have as many as six players sign at 1:30 p.m. at the school. Linebacker Jabar Triplett (Arizona) signed early, but will be part of the group that will feature to players bound for UL, wide receiver Reginald Johnson and safety Kenyon Andrews.
Here is a breakdown:
ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB Jai Williams, OL/DL Nick Hilliard, 12:45 p.m. in Ascension Catholic gym.
CATHOLIC: DS Emory Duggar (Rochester City Community College), RB Josh Parker (McNeese State), LB Hayden Shaheen (Nicholls State); Joseph Alexander (Harvard), Connor Finucane (Army), Brian Hibbard (Rice) all signed early, 6 p.m.
EAST ASCENSION: LB DeJon Jones (Dodge City Community College), cornerback Jyrin Ester (Harding) and offensive lineman Brendon Wenzy (Mesabi Community College) at 5:30 p.m.
LIVE OAK: PK Cole Crenshaw, 8 a.m. in school gym.
ST. AMANT: WR Javin Augillard (Nicholls State,), WR Austin Bascom (Southern Utah), 6 p.m. in Gold Dome.
SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Jesse Craig (Alcorn/Highland JC), DB Donald Jones (New Mexico), DB Chris Daigre (Alcorn State), ATH Sylvester Bouligny (Belhaven), DE/LB Deondre Bell (Holmes CC), ATH Darius Williams, OL/DL Martell Thomas (Morgan State), OL/DL Spence Thomas (Southern), Jonathan Horton (Virginia, early sign) at 9 a.m. in school gym.
SOUTHERN LAB: DB/S Kenyon Andrews (University of Louisiana), WR Reginald Johnson (UL), OL Nicholas Smith (Louisiana College), LB Jabar Triplett (Arizona, signed in Dec.) also will participate, 1:30 p.m. in school gym.
TARA: DL Terry Delaney III (Nicholls State), 9 a.m.
UNIVERSITY: OL Solomon Miles, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in school’s gym. Linemen Jacquelin Roy (LSU) and Rashad Green (Tulane), who signed in Dec. participate.
Other sports
PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Kassie Salling, softball, 12:45 p.m. in Parkview Café located in Building B next to the Sanctuary.
ZACHARY: Skye Allen (Mineral Area College), girls basketball, 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Center; Emily Hagen (Mobile), women’s golf, 1:30 p.m. Thursday