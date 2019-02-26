DUTCHTOWN — The Ascension Parish rivalry between Dutchtown and East Ascension ascended to a new height Tuesday night in the Class 5A playoffs, and it was the Griffins who handled the pressure well enough to earn the win.
Seventh-seeded Dutchtown withstood a spirited fourth-quarter rally by No. 7 East Ascension and still had enough left in the tank to earn a 55-47 win.
The win advances Dutchtown (21-9) to the quarterfinal round, where it will play at No. 2 Ouachita Parish. The Lions defeated No. 18 West Monroe 58-46 to move on.
“All of these guys (on both teams) play AAU basketball together so they know each other mentally, physically and socially,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Hill said. “Both teams use it to their advantage. That said, going by the power rankings, (East Ascension) was the underdog, but they know they’re a good team and they could be where we are.”
Dutchtown’s Nick Caldwell, a Southeastern signee, scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as the Griffins took a 29-22 halftime lead. Ryan Bromfield picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 13 of his 19 points. Also hitting double figures for the Griffins was Gary Smith with 14 points.
East Ascension (21-15) fell behind 40-28 early in the fourth quarter but quickly jumped back into contention with help from Steve McBride. The Spartans put together a 7-0 run highlighted by McBride’s 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk that came after he sprinted down court following a steal.
McBride was the only Spartan in double figures with 15 points.
Dutchtown got a scoop shot from Caldwell to stop the EA run with 5:32 left in the game. By the time Caldwell scored an inside basket with two minutes left, the Griffins had moved out to a 51-39 lead.
East Ascension got as close as 52-45 in the final minute on McBride’s follow shot. Smith converted a three-point play to put the game out of reach.
“I thought our attitude, our gameplan, everything was good tonight,” EA coach Tyler Turner said. “We were getting the shots we wanted, but we weren’t finishing. We didn’t get enough defensive rebounds. (Dutchtown) got too many second-chance shots.”
East Ascension had chances to make a move in the third quarter. Dutchtown only scored two points in the first four minutes of the quarter, but the Spartans struggled as well with two turnovers and four missed free throws.
Instead of making it a one-possession game, East Ascension trailed 33-24 after Bromfield’s driving basket with 3:34 left in the quarter.