Following up a hard-fought win against another quality opponent can be elusive for a volleyball team, but Dunham proved capable Wednesday night when it hosted Live Oak.
However, the game was not without its tight moments.
Dunham trailed late in the first set before rallying. The Tigers settled down in the second and third sets as they took a 3-0 win by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-14.
For Live Oak (3-5), the game was the second in a run of playing three away contests in three days. Dunham (7-3) was coming off a four-set win over Dutchtown on Monday.
“We started out a little flat,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “It came after a big game against Dutchtown, but that’s why we have to learn to be great. We have to be able to battle, recover and come back and do it again. It will come back and bite us at some point.”
Dunham took control with a defense that ran down almost anything that didn’t hit the floor, and a serve attack that produced 16 aces.
Libero Madison Stephens led the way on both counts registering 22 digs and 11 aces. Also pitching in were Rhaia Davey (11 kills, nine digs), Ava Ricks (seven kills) and Caylin Pixley (28 assists, four kills, four aces).
The first set was tied 3-3 before Dunham nine of 10 points to take a 12-4 lead. Live Oak got two kills from Chloe Magee and a kill and a block from Alyssa Holden as it rallied to tie the score 14-14.
A Dunham hitting error let Live Oak nudge into the lead, and another let the Eagles move out to their largest lead at 19-16. The Tigers responded by scoring the next six points, and went on to take a 25-21 first-set win.
Dunham took large leads to set up wins in the last two sets. It took a 21-6 lead in the second set and led 19-8 in the third.
“We started out strong, played well and then (Dunham) got in their groove,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said. “But, for me, that’s some of our best play. It shows what we can get. Dunham is a great team, the best one we’ve played so far. It just didn’t fall our way.”
Magee topped Live Oak with five kills and 11 digs. The Eagles also got five kills from Rylee Parnell.