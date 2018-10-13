Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Baton Rouge area
Live Oak (4-5A) at Belaire (4-5A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Memorial Stadium
North Central (5-1A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A)
East Iberville (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Broadmoor (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Beau Chene (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)
Lutcher (6-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)
Parkview Baptist (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Istrouma
Baton Rouge area
Episcopal (8-2A) at Baker (6-3A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)
West Feliciana (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial
Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at University High (6-3A)
Albany (7-3A) at Hannan (7-3A)
St. James (10-3A) at De La Salle (10-3A)
Lusher (10-3A) at Donaldsonville (10-3A)
Friendship Capitol (8-2A) at Church Academy (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A)
St. Helena (10-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)
White Castle (6-1A) at Ascension Catholic (6-1A)
St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at Kentwood (6-1A)
Acadiana
Acadiana (3-5A) at Sulphur (3-5A)
Barbe (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)
New Iberia (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)
LaGrange (3-5A) at Lafayette (3-5A)
Crowley (5-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)
Mamou (5-3A) at Eunice (5-3A)
Iota (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)
Northwest (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)
North Vermilion (8-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)
Berwick (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)
Erath (8-3A) at Kaplan (8-3A)
Notre Dame (5-2A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)
Loreauville (6-2A) at Ascension Episcopal (6-2A)
Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A) at Delcambre (6-2A)
Jeanerette (6-2A) at Franklin (6-2A)
Ridgewood (8-1A) at Gueydan (7-1A)
Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)
Southeast
Northshore (6-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Hammond (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)
H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)
East St. John (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at West St. Mary (7-2A)
Loranger (7-3A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)
Haynes Academy (10-3A) at St. Charles (10-3A)
Northlake Christian (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at Pope John Paul II (9-2A)
Riverside (10-2A) at Fisher (10-2A)
Houma Christian (8-1A) at St. Martin’s (8-1A)
West St. John (8-1A) at Varnado (8-1A)