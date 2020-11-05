University High was steady and ready. The third-seeded Cubs mixed tenacious defense, a few big plays and solid strategy to notch a convincing 28-12 victory over No. 2 Madison Prep on Thursday night.
“We talked about it all day long … we felt like if we could control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the we could win,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “And that’s what I thought we did. Their offense is dangerous. And we were able to run the football and keep their offense off the field.”
Brian Beck Jr. and Keilen Ross combined for 154 yards rushing in the District 7-3A game played at Olympia Stadium.
Beck had 84 yards on 19 carries, while Ross added 70 yards on 19 carries and also caught a TD pass for the Cubs (5-1, 5-0), who won their fifth straight.
Brock Slaton completed 12 of 23 passes for 142 yards and two TDs for the winners. U-High ran 75 offensive plays, compared to 47 for the Chargers (4-1, 4-0).
“They came out prepared and executed in all phases of the game and we did not have any answers for them tonight,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “We had not been battled tested like that before tonight. We have got to continue to get better.”
An aggressive U-High defense harassed quarterback Zeon Chriss all night. He completed 9 of 25 passes for 126 yards and ran for 49 yards with a TD. A strategy to keep the ball away from MPA’s Tyrell Raby was key.
By opting to sky kick on each kickoff and punt toward the sideline, the Cubs kept Raby, a Memphis commitment, from make a big play on special teams. Raby had 2 catches for 35 yards on offense.
A 24-punt return by Jason Barnes set up the first score. Barnes hauled in a pass from Slaton over the middle and raced 29 yards to the end zone as UHS took a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds to in the first period.
U-High drove to the red zone to open the second quarter. But the Chargers’ Royon Davis intercepted a Slaton pass that was batted up in the air and raced 90 yards to the end zone. Madison Prep cut the Cubs lead to 7-6 with 8:41 left in the half.
The Cubs answered Davis’ pick six with an 11-play, 86-yard drive. Christian Ard’s 2-yard TD run out of a wildcat formation that make it a 14-6 game at the 4:13 mark.
“How you respond to stuff like that is important,” Slaton said. “It showed that we were not going to back down.”
Three plays later, linebacker Harry Beacham recovered a Chriss fumble. Ross corralled a 22-yard TD pass from from Slaton just include the pylon, giving the Cubs a 21-6 halftime lead.
The teams traded TDs in the third quarter. Madison Prep struck first. A fumble recovery by Darion Johnson gave the Chargers the ball at the UHS 44. Chriss completed a 23-yard pass to Marlon Smart and then scored on a 5-yard run that made it 21-12 midway through the third period.
But again, U-High had an answer. Slaton’s 38-yard pass to Jardin Gilbert set up another short TD run by Ard made it 28-12 just over a minute later.
“We prepared for them all week,” Gilbert said. “We knew we had to lock them down and make plays.”