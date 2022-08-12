Even though a quarterback is supposed to command his team’s offense, a military-esque moniker like “Commander” sounds presumptuous.
Not for Hayden Elliott. The Catholic-Pointe Coupee junior calls the signals on offense and defense as a free safety.
“His freshman year I think everybody saw he had talent,” CHSPC coach Vinnie Bullara said. “But he was a freshman mentally, physically and confidence wise.
“The progression between his freshman year and last year was incredible. It was like having a senior quarterback even though he was a sophomore. He had a phenomenal command of the offense in terms of reading defenses and checking us into the proper plays.”
Bullara and Elliott agree there is more at stake as the New Roads-based Hornets of District 6-1A look to improve on last year’s 6-5 record. Elliott is comfortable in his dual role.
“Growing up this is the only offense we had. I’ve been running it since I was in fifth grade,” Elliott said. “As a quarterback, it’s been the same thing. Once you get to high school, there are more adjustments on defense.”
Elliott was a varsity squad practice player as an eighth-grader in 2019 when the Hornets finished as the Division IV runners-up to Ouachita Christian. In 2020, he got a baptism by fire on offense when starting quarterback Aidan Vosburg missed multiple games with an injury.
Next came a quantum leap. Elliott rushed for 1,100 and 12 touchdowns in CHSPC’s traditional run-oriented offense last fall. On defense, he made 68 tackles with eight pass breakups and one interception.
Those numbers were enough to net Class 1A honorable mention all-state honors. Obviously, Elliott and the Hornets want more as they look toward another season in Acadiana-heavy District 6-1A.
"District play is the best," Elliott said. "But we are looking forward to every game. We believe we can be better than last year."
Elliott now stands 6-foot and weighs around 185 pounds — attributes that should make it easier to handle playing both ways.
“We are challenging Hayden in a few ways,” Bullara said. “We want him to bring the same approach to the defense that he had on offense last year.
“And on offense, we’re giving him the chance to look at the defense and call the plays. It is a lot, but he has the knowledge and ability to do it.”
Elliott takes challenges in stride, based on past experience. As a freshman, he was pressed into service at quarterback vs. Riverside Academy in a game that saw both teams scoring at will.
“That was the first game where I felt like I played with a little more confidence,” Elliott said. “When you play quarterback, you have to be the guy … the leader … whether you want to and or whether you feel like you’re ready. That makes confidence really important.”
The player Elliott battled for the quarterback job, senior Conner Achee, plays multiple positions on offense and is the Hornets’ other safety, adding more dimensions to the team dynamic.
Elliott said he spent this offseason “perfecting the craft” as a quarterback with work in the film room, weight room and on the field.
Bullara jokes that the Hornets may be the only team in Louisiana content to get 3 yards per offensive play. However, he concedes that the arm Elliott uses to throw out opposing baserunners for the CHSPC baseball team might also come into play a bit more.
“He has exceeded our expectations not just in terms of his play on the field, but also his leadership,” offensive coordinator Trenton Guay said. “He’s our commander on both sides of the ball.”