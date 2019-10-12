Dutchtown has waited its turn, patiently posting victories. In Week 7, the Griffins step to the forefront of the District 5-5A football race.
Dutchtown (6-0, 1-0) travels to play eighth-ranked East Ascension (4-2, 0-1) in a battle of Ascension Parish teams Friday that helps highlight the schedule for Baton Rouge teams in Class 5A/4A.
EAHS is coming off a 41-6 loss to second-ranked Catholic (6-0, 1-0), while Dutchtown defeated Woodlawn 45-8. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Griffins.
“East Ascension is a really good football team and anytime we play a team from our parish our guys are excited about it,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “East Ascension is a physical team. We realize our district is tough. Catholic was first and East Ascension second in district last year and we’re trying to get to that level.”
Dutchtown has allowed just 25 points in six games this season.
“Our defense has been very good,” Mistretta said. “The defense has been good at getting off the field when it really counts. But we know EA can score quickly.”
Action begins with one Thursday game – Plaquemine (1-5, 0-1) at Belaire (1-5, 0-1) in District 7-4A. All three of Friday’s District 4-5A games bring some intrigue, led by Central (6-0, 1-0) at Scotlandville (5-1, 0-1).
The Dunham School has beaten Episcopal four of the last five years in District 8-2A action. Each of those games had star power with players like Mike Williams and Derek Stingley, Jr. for Dunham and T.J. Wisham for Episcopal.
Friday’s game at Dunham will be more of a balanced team effort from both sides. And the game is earlier in the season than the traditional 10th game.
Episcopal (5-1, 1-0) is coming off a 62-8 victory over Capitol. EHS quarterback Dylan Mehrota tossed four TD passes. Seventh-ranked Dunham (5-1, 1-0) downed Northeast 47-8 and was undefeated in the regular season last year and is the two-time defending district champion.
Another Class 3A and below game to note has Donaldsonville High (5-1, 1-0) hosting top-ranked St. James (6-0, 1-0) in District 9-3A action at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.
“Every game is really important, but we don’t have to do anything special to get up for a team like Episcopal,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “Episcopal is a tough team and their quarterback is a very good athlete.”
Weiner said Dunham’s defense starts with solid play on the defensive line. “We’ve really played well on defense and been consistent on both sides of the ball. We like to spread the ball around on offense and use two quarterbacks.”
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said Dunham is playing good football. “Dunham is really taking care of the ball and we know it will be a challenge,” he said. “It’s an emotional game for us and we’ll be ready.”
Bourgeois said the Knights have played their best football the last few weeks and that has given his team confidence.
“This year offensively we’re more versatile and spread the ball around,” he said. “We have a group of guys who pull for each other and compete for each other.”