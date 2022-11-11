A week’s worth of game film didn’t do Dutchtown’s defense justice.
The No. 14-seeded Griffins’ defense came within a busted coverage of a fourth shutout this season, instead setting the tone in a dominating 42-8 victory Friday over No. 19 Parkway in a Division I nonselect playoff game at Griffin Field.
“They’re by far the best defense we’ve seen this year,” said Parkway football coach Coy Brotherton, whose offense had averaged 36 points but was held to a season-low point total. “It was a bad draw for us. They’re a district (5-5A) champion.”
Dutchtown (7-3) advances to next week’s regional round at No. 3 Destrehan, which had a first-round bye.
“That’s where we’ve been hanging our hat for most of the year,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said of his defensive unit. “Those guys just play so well together and that’s what defense is about. They do their job, and they trust the guy next to them to do theirs. Really disciplined on that side, and that’s what we preached all week because of the different things they do. I’m really proud of the effort they gave.”
Dutchtown broke open a scoreless first quarter with four scoring drives in the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime lead. The Griffins scored on two consecutive drives in the third quarter with AK Burrell, who had a team-high 141 yards on seven carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards to make it 42-8 with 4:34 showing in the third quarter after Corbin Roussel’s sixth extra point.
Running back Gary Dukes, who added 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, was part of Dutchtown’s rushing attack that generated 318 yards on 38 attempts. Quarterback Pierson Parent added 58 yards on nine carries, helping the Griffins outgain the Panthers 415-214.
Parkway (7-4) finally stopped Dutchtown’s onslaught at the 7:39 mark of the third quarter when quarterback Ashton Martin threw 47 yards to a wide-open wide receiver, Trenton Lape. Jaylen White added the 2-point conversion.
White, a shifty runner with 1,539 yards on the season, carried 20 times for 77 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards. Martin was 6 of 20 passing for 80 yards.
Dutchtown exploded in the second quarter for 222 of its 229 yards. The Griffins scored three touchdowns of 30-plus yards.
Dukes scored on a pair of runs of 3 and 44 yards to trigger Dutchtown’s scoring barrage, and Parent sandwiched a touchdown pass in between, finding tight end Dylan Dicharry down the seam for a 31-yard score at the 9:44 mark for a 14-0 lead.
“We felt going in our biggest advantage was the offensive line against their defensive line,” Mistretta said. “We felt we were bigger, we felt we were more physical.”