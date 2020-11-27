On a wet, sloppy, humid night, Rickie Collins found himself doubled over as he watched the ball kick some 4 yards behind him.
In a game that saw a combined 17 fumbles, Woodlawn’s sophomore quarterback hadn’t let one snap slip through his hands.
Then, on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the No. 15-seeded Woodlawn Panthers trailing in double overtime of Friday’s 35-28 loss to No. 18 East St. John, Collins dropped a low snap. With the Wildcats pass rush in hot pursuit, Collins kicked it one time before slipping in the mud. East St. John fell on the loose ball and completed the first-round upset.
How it was won
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall didn’t stray from his conventional offense despite the unfavorable weather conditions, allowing sophomore quarterback Collins to throw a game-leading 22 times, compared to only six attempts from Collins’ East St. John counterpart, Marcus Jackson.
Jackson did most of his damage through the air on one play, when he connected with Kylon Harris along the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Touchdown aside, the Panthers defense held the Wildcats in check for the rest of the game, including a pair of fumble recoveries from Lanard Harris and Troy Washington and an interception from Jordan Matthews.
The Wildcats put the ball on the ground a staggering 13 times but managed to maintain possession on 11 of those. The Panthers only fumbled four times but lost the ball twice, including Collins’ muffed snap that sealed the win for East St. John.
Collins finished with 118 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on seven completions and 22 attempts, while Jackson was 3 of 6 with 84 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Player of the game
Jackie Marshall, running back/linebacker, East St. John: Marshall didn’t see a carry on offense until the second half, but the 6-foot-2, 245-pound bruiser made his touches count when the Wildcats needed them most. Marshall scored three touchdowns, including the game winner in double overtime, while also playing a key role as a returner on kickoffs and as a linebacker on defense.
Marshall finished with 13 carries for 52 yards and three touchdowns.
Notable
• Woodlawn gained 90 of its 157 rushing yards on back-to-back end-arounds near the end of the second quarter: The first was a 43-yard gain around the right side by Jaylon Henry, followed by Adams’ 47-yard touchdown around the left side.
• Despite putting the ball on the ground 13 times, the Wildcats only lost two fumbles.
• Woodlawn running back Amani Givens exited the game on the first play after an apparent ankle injury before returning in the second quarter. Givens was held to a relatively quiet night, compiling 14 yards on six carries.