John Curtis did what it normally does — using a veer offense to pile up 357 yards rushing.
But it took two fourth-quarter touchdowns — including an interception return for a touchdown by Jackson Wallace in the final minute — for the Patriots to wrap up a 34-14 victory over second-seeded Scotlandville in a Division I quarterfinal.
Patrick LeBranch led the Patriots with 110 yards on 14 carries in the game played Friday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The seventh-seeded Patriots (5-4) advance to play third-seeded C.E. Byrd of Shreveport in the semifinals. Byrd ousted St. Augustine 31-14 in its Friday quarterfinal played in Shreveport.
"It was what I thought it would be — a very physical game and it took a great effort on offense and defense," Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. "I could not be not more proud of a win. To hold a team of that caliber to 14 points is outstanding."
Curtis led 20-0 at the half. But Scotlandville charged back and made it a 20-14 game with 11:20 remaining. Marlon Gunn Jr. led the Hornets (6-1) with 80 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. C’zavian Teasett passed for 160 yards but also was intercepted three times by the Patriots. It was the Hornets' first game in nearly a month due to two weeks of quarantine for COVID-19 contact tracing and a playoff game.
"The game plan was catch the ball, don't turn it over and capitalize on your opportunities," Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard Jr. said. "We were not able to do that well enough. No question, the layoff hurt us.
"Tonight, we saw a great of example of how winning in the playoffs is done. Curtis knows how to do that."
The Hornets drove 53 yards in 12 plays and made it a 20-7 game with 2:54 to go in the third quarter.
A major momentum shift followed. Curtis was nearing another touchdown as Charles Quinn broke away on a dive play. The Hornets knocked the ball loose and Mike Brown recovered with 12 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Teasett hit Chance Williams with a 39-yard scoring pass that made it 20-14.
LeBranch and the Pats countered with a 65-yard drive. A 16-yard run by LeBranch and a 25-yard by Quinn set up a 5-yard touchdown run on an option pitch by Caleb Spann. Dagan Cox’s two-point attempt pass to Malique Ward gave Curtis some breathing room with a 28-14 lead and 5:37 remaining in the game. Wallace’s interception was icing on the cake with 48 seconds left.
Curtis used two big plays while building a 20-0 first-half lead. Scotlandville defended the Curtis veer fairly well most of the way.
LeBranch busted a dive play up the middle, scoring from 33 yards out to give Curtis a 7-0 lead with 6:56 to go in the first quarter.
Scotlandville’s first offensive series netted minus-1 yard and took just 31 seconds off the clock. The Patriots took over at the SHS 49 and scored again.
Multiple ballcarriers played a role in the possession. Spann who scored on a 3-yard run with 1:13 remaining to make a 13-0 game. The Patriots used three quarterbacks to offset an ankle injury that hampered starter Buddy Taylor.
Scotlandville missed two opportunities to score in the second quarter. They drove 57 yards to the JC 4 after Curtis’ second TD. But on fourth-and-goal, Teasett’s pass to tight end Covadis Knighten fell incomplete.
Curtis countered with its second big play — a 78-yard option run around right end by QB Jordan Smith, which made it a 20-0 game with 4:21 remaining in the half.
Scotlandville to in position to score in the final minute of the half. Curtis’ Kerry McMillion intercepted Teasett’s pass on the final play.