Let the games begin — again.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament resumes Sunday in Sulphur after a two-day weather-related hiatus. All the looks and feels of two games involving local teams remain unchanged.
“We’ve got in a little practice,” University coach Justin Morgan said. “But at this point, there really isn’t much we can do. All the work has been done. We are who we are and Parkview is who they are. That hasn’t changed over the last couple of days.”
Top-seeded U-High (28-7) meets No. 5 Parkview (29-6) in a Division II semifinal set for 3 p.m. on field 37 at McMurry Park. At 3:30 p.m., the area’s other top-seeded team, Catholic High (26-10), meets No. 4 Archbishop Rummel (21-12) on field 40. The games are part of an jam-packed 12-game schedule that includes the completion of three games that were underway Thursday when inclement weather brought the tourney to a screeching halt.
U-High and Parkview have not played each other in two years — when the Cubs beat Parkview in a quarterfinal playoff series. Even though Parkview has changed coaches since the last time the teams met, Morgan said there will be no need for introductions.
Why? Because both teams are cut from the same cloth, relying heavily on pitching and defense.
“At this point, the hay is in the barn,” said PBS coach Emrick Jagneaux. “The only thing left to do is play the game. In a game like this, you’ve got to get timely hits. If one team makes a mistake and the other jumps on it, that is usually the deciding factor.”
Parkview plans to start Hunter Draper, while U-High is set to counter with Dylan Carmouche. Southeastern Louisiana signee Jacob Burke, a first baseman, helps lead the Cubs’ offense. Left-fielder Tucker Ganley is a top hitter for the Eagles.
Catholic High’s Brad Bass had his team take a few ground balls on the Bears’ artificial turf practice football field before getting in a little batting practice on Saturday. The Bears will start senior pitcher Nick Judice. Sophomore first baseman Mason Zambo is hitting .373 and is one of three Catholic players batting over .350.
“The team that applies pressure first usually has an advantage,” Bass said. “We see this as seven one-inning games. The goal is to win each inning.”