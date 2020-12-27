Scotlandville jumped ahead early on some hot shooting and spent the rest of the game separating the score to register a 92-38 victory against Glen Oaks at the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Scotlandville.
Emaryeon McDonald scored 22 points and hit three 3-pointers in the first 2:10 of play to boost Scotlandville to a quick 11-0 lead. The Hornets hit their first six shots to start the second half, building a 46-14 lead to 53 points, 75-22.
The third-seeded Hornets (7-2) advance to play No. 2 seed Southern Lab, which defeated Woodlawn, at 6 p.m. Monday at Scotlandville.
Rayvon Smith added 19 points and Zae Teasett 13, including a pair of impressive dunks to close the scoring.
Nicholas Honore led Glen Oaks with 19 points and Daishaun Minor had 11.
“We’re just trying to get better every time we meet in the gym,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We have a whole new group. They’re working. As long as you’re working good things will happen.
“I see progress in them knowing we have a long way to go. We don’t have to do everything perfect in December.”
The Hornets were near perfect at the start, hitting 7 of their first 9 shots. McDonald had half of his point total to give his team an 11-0 lead. Scotlandville connected on 10 of 18 shots in the first quarter. Honore made two free throws for the Panthers’ first points with 5:02 left in the quarter. Glen Oaks missed its first five field goal attempts and shot two of 10 for the quarter.
The Hornets were even hotter after halftime, hitting 13 of 20 in a 29-point third quarter with runs of 10-0 and 11-0.
Glen Oaks, which dressed out only six players, dropped to 4-3.
“I was happy to get an opportunity to play Scotlandville so we could see what basketball looks like: 94 feet, pushing it shooting it, boxing out, running the offense,” Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger said. “They play hard, extremely well together and they have outstanding shooters. I’m trying to get my players to understand one game doesn’t make or break you. We want to learn from it and build on it and get ready for the next game.”
“This is what we have right now. It’s a rebuilding year for us. The bulk of my players went outy for football. We didn’t play our first game until Dec. 15. It’s a learning process, and I hope they don’t get down.”