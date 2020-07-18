Give me Liberty and a whole lot more.
Thursday's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board vote to change the name of Lee High will bring some immediate changes to the school’s athletic program.
According to athletic director Brandon White, the re-branding of the Class 4A school as Liberty High will begin to take shape in athletics terms after a Monday meeting with EBR school system officials. White said the school board will shoulder the cost of changes.
“Basically, everything has to be changed,” White said. “The basketball court, the chairs we use in the gym and other items in the weight room all say Lee.
“All our uniforms and other gear also have the Lee logo and will have to be replaced. The school board has said they will cover the cost, which is good. The hope is that we can get started as soon as possible.”
Coaches clinic update
Former NBA player Damon Stoudamire, now the head basketball coach at the University of Pacific, is the latest clinic speaker to come on board for the LHSCA’s virtual convention that begins Monday.
Check lhsca.coachesclinic.com for a full list of 130 speakers who will do Zoom sessions that coaches from Louisiana and Arkansas can log into. The convention/clinic runs through Thursday.
Scheduling issues forced Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson tand Baylor women's basketball assistant Bill Brock to drop out of the clinic.
Moss leading Istrouma
Istrouma football coach Jeremy Gradney said attendance and morale at summer workouts have been outstanding and he credits junior running back Le’Veon Moss as a key factor.
Gradney said Moss, a four-star prospect with scholarship offers from LSU and Alabama among others, has assumed a leadership role. Gradney said Moss has missed just two workouts since June 8, squelching rumors that Moss had moved to Class 5A Walker High.
“Both practices he missed were excused absences,” Gradney said. “He’s been out there leading the way.”
Prep notables
David Prescott is returning to coach at the school where he first served as a head football coach. Prescott, most recently the principal at Central Private and Central High, is the defensive line coach at Live Oak High.
LOHS’ defensive coordinator is Prescott’s son, Stephen. Prescott was the defensive coordinator at Woodlawn and moved on to head coaching stints at Live Oak, Central and his alma mater, Tara High.
• Gerald Cayer, best known locally as an assistant coach at both Baker and Plaquemine, died Wednesday. Cayer, 59, was a Baker graduate and a Southern Miss graduate.