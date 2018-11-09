Episcopal senior running backs Brandon Garrido and Austin Jemison rushed for two touchdowns each, powering the No. 8 Knights to a 32-22 Division III regional playoff victory over No. 9 Holy Savior Menard on Friday night at EHS.
Episcopal outscored Menard 32-7 in the second and third quarters. Menard got a 65-yard punt return for a score from senior Brandon Cochran and a 2-yard TD run from Javarus Fisher in the fourth quarter.
Menard's last possession in the closing seconds ended when quarterback Cameron Miguez tossed his second interception. Oliver Jack came up with the pick, and EHS (7-4) went into victory formation.
Episcopal advances to a quarterfinal game next Friday at No. 1 Notre Dame in Crowley. Menard finishes 5-6.
“We wanted to play in Week 12, so we’re going to enjoy this victory,” EHS coach Travis Bourgeois said. “We know we have a tremendous challenge next week with Notre Dame. My team has gotten so much better this season. With the wet conditions we preached ball security.”
Episcopal was plus-3 in turnover margin, as Menard lost two fumbles. One came on an EHS sky kick that bounced off a Menard player and was recovered by Ethan Hooke. That set up Episcopal’s final score, a 30-yard run by Jemison that put EHS up 32-7 with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.
The second Menard fumble came at the midpoint of the fourth quarter when Cochran fumbled a punt and Alex Harrison recovered at the Menard 2-yard line. Episcopal’s drive stalled, and Parker Sanchez missed a 25-yard field goal.
Sanchez started the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with 9:10 remaining in the second quarter. Menard took its only lead moments later when Cochran bobbled the kickoff, picked up the ball and raced untouched 95 yards.
“Brandon Cochran is a tremendous player for us and came up big when we needed it,” Menard coach Chris Gatlin said. “He kept us in the game. Our turnovers hurt and we couldn’t get anything going offensively. Episcopal is a good team and has good speed.”
Jemison also scored on a 53-yard run with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter. Cruz Crawford tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Thomas Abadie to put the Knights up 11-7.
Jemison rushed 15 times for 190 yards. He has 19 touchdowns on the season.
Garrido scored on runs of 45 and 7 yards. He rushed for 69 yards on 10 tries.
Will Thompson led Menard with 42 yards rushing on 18 carries. Drew Scully had three receptions for 45 yards.
Episcopal's Anders Melton blocked a first-quarter field goal try by Menard. Episcopal's Ethan Amedee and Menard's Andrew Lemoine had first-half interceptions.