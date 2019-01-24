Six years after approving its first select/nonselect playoff split, member principals face a high school sports paradox to close the annual LHSAA convention.
Rather than fight the split as it is, proposals by Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer would give LHSAA a break — one that would separate select schools from LHSAA championships events in sports divided along select/nonselect lines.
What Boyer calls a win-win for all LHSAA schools will be put to the test during a meeting for select schools only at 8 a.m. and then in the 9 a.m. business meeting Friday at the Crowne Plaza.
“I am going to ask the schools in that first meeting whether they plan to vote for it,” Boyer said. “I got some feedback today and people were noncommittal. Regardless of what happens, I’ll be taking notes and will be back.”
Boyer and LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine got to state their cases during a Thursday round-table discussion. Boyer said the nonselect schools will keep their championship events and venues, but with fewer expenses because select schools would host their events at home school sites and still give the LHSAA a percentage of profits.
“The underlying theme here is divide and who gets to pick what,” Bonine said. “And do we want to take another step apart from each other?"
Boyer’s proposals to break away from LHSAA football, basketball, baseball and softball events will each be voted on separately. One key point that was reiterated throughout the day was this — all schools will vote on Boyer’s proposals, not just select schools.
That judgment would seem to lessen the chance of the proposals passing. Boyer said he plans to challenge that point with LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer and parliamentarian David Fleshman.
"The reason it should be voted on by all schools is that there will be an impact on all schools because it will change our events,” LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville told 5A principals, while also stating he would like to see both sides unite.
Rummel principal Marc Milano told 5A principals he would like to see select/nonselect schools unite too. However, he sees Boyer’s proposals as a logical step for select schools.
“The healthiest thing would be for us to be together,” Milano said. “In any government structure when you have a separation of entities, you have to have each entity work on its own and govern itself.”
Others on hand for the day of meeting suggested that parts of Boyer’s plan may pass.
“Football won’t have as much traction because of the lure of the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome as the site,” Catholic-New Iberia athletic director Brent Indest said. “In venues like baseball and softball, I think it has more merit. These venues are played outside. We’ve had to play at 8 a.m. and at times on fields that aren’t as good because there are so many games.”
The remaining Boyer proposal to give select schools five spots on the LHSAA’s executive committee was endorsed by select school coaches and administrators.
Notes to know
An LHSAA generated proposal to change its cross country championship structure will be amended to include five boys/girls divisions instead of four and have the event held on its traditional Monday date in November.
• One notable proposal passed and another failed in the Class 1A principals meeting. Principals voted 20-2 to use a 24-team bracket instead of a 32-team bracket for football. A proposal to allow best-of-three playoff series in 1A baseball failed 14-1.
• Another LHSAA structure proposal is expected to be amended by its author, Anacoco’s Keith Dowdle. The Dowdle proposal would eliminate Class C for nonselect schools. It will be amended to remove changes for select schools.