St. Michael basketball coach Drew Hart was relieved after his team’s 38-25 win over University High on Saturday afternoon at St. Michael.
The Warriors finally had gotten over the hump and defeated U-High, a program that had won nine straight over his team, including twice in the LHSAA Division II semifinals.
Hart was proud of the way his team prepared and executed in the game.
“This was huge,” he said. “This was a big win for us.”
Eight days ago, U-High defeated St. Michael by 23 points in a matchup at Central’s Kinsley Memorial Tournament. On Saturday, St. Michael turned the tables with a patient, unselfish offense that controlled the pace and neutralized the Cubs' fast break.
“Since that (first) game, we’ve marked this one on the calendar and every day of practice the work has gone in so we could do what we did tonight,” Hart said. “I told them we don’t need to score 80 points. We can score 21 as long as they’ve got 20.”
Anthony Igiede topped St. Michael (8-4) with 17 points, and he was the only player for either team in double figures. Also pitching in were Wesley Fields and Derrick Morris with eight points apiece.
U-High (6-2) scored only three points in the first quarter. The Cubs trailed 21-13 at halftime, but heated up briefly in the third quarter.
Collin Coates and Zaren James made back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Cubs within 25-19, but they pulled no closer. In the fourth quarter, U-High had six turnovers and went 0 for 3 from the field.
Coates scored nine points to lead U-High while Josef Hodoh scored six.
“We shot the ball really well in the first meeting and they didn’t, but St. Michael has a really good team. We knew it would be tough coming in here tonight,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said.
Most of the team statistics were even except for shooting.
U-High made 8 of 32 shots (25%) and had 16 turnovers while St. Michael connected on 12 of 29 shots (41.3%). The Warriors had 13 turnovers and made five 3-pointers. Both teams pulled down 25 rebounds.
“We played extremely selfish in the first game,” Hart said. “We’re starting to understand the concept of passing up a shot to play a smart possession. A win like this solidifies the right way to do things.”