A memo from the Louisiana Football Coaches Association grabbed plenty of attention from coaches in multiple sports Sunday night and again Monday. LFCA president Dwain Jenkins said that chatter on social media spoke to the power of suggestions, not facts.
Though the memo lists four options for swapping fall and spring seasons as the LHSAA grapples with how to handle the 2020-21 sports season, Jenkins said those plans remain a last-ditch option and that the LFCA seeks a safe start for fall football first amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know what they say, we’re a headline first society these days. People read that and move on,” Jenkins said. “The thing we don’t want to do is get to a meeting and have to make a decision at the table. So, we put together ideas people have if we can’t start football by October.
“As a group, 90 of our 156 members voted in favor of starting the season as close to on time as possible or in October in a survey. Those are still the first two options. We wanted to get ideas that coaches in every part of the state have. I understand some coaches are upset because we have mobilized and put ideas out there. Some have reacted.”
Jenkins said LFCA vice president Neil Weiner of The Dunham School compiled the list of season-swap options that included a full spring/fall swap and options in betweem, depending on the phase of reopening Louisiana is in. In addition to the LFCA memo, an amended 2020-21 sports calendar from a north Louisiana coaches group also is in circulation. Like the LFCA memo, the calendar provides talking points.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement about what reopening phase Louisiana will be for approximately the next month. Fall sports practice for LHSAA schools participating in football, volleyball, swimming and cross country is set to begin Aug. 10.
The LHSAA has not announced when its decision on the fall will be made. Jenkins said he expects coaches on the LHSAA’s football advisory to engage with the LHSAA’s executive committee later this week.
“As an advisory group, we felt it was important to compile ideas and make them public for people see,” Dunham’s Weiner said. “These are ideas, not recommendations.”