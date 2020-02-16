Boys basketball teams in District 7-3A opted not to leap into having a basketball tournament when the idea first gained popularity. But with the first 7-3A tourney in the books, the top schools are glad they finally did.
“I think we got the best of both worlds,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “Some teams still chose to play each other. Not playing a regular district schedule gave us freedom to go out and schedule games we might not normally play.
“And then we had a full tourney — four days and two sites — so you also got a final four atmosphere. It was competitive and fun.”
Madison Prep claimed a 60-42 victory over University Hifg in the title game played Saturday night at MPA. The Chargers (24-7) led 11-7 after the first quarter and pushed their lead to seven points by halftime.
It was a 10-point lead after three quarters. With six minutes remaining, UHS coach Joe Spencer said the Cubs (24-6) got within four points at 40-36. Madison Prep got 12 fourth-quarter points from Jason Perry and ended the game with a 20-6 run.
Perry scored a game-high 20 points and Elijah Tate added 15 for the Chargers. Milan Mejia and DJ Morton each had nine points for U-High.
“We got it to within four and couldn’t get any closer,” Spencer said. “Madison Prep is always a very good team. They’re solid on defense and they are very tough to guard when they are on offense.
“I liked it (tournament). It sounds strange to say it this late in the year, but this game gave us a look at some things to improve on. When a team guards the way Madison Prep does, we need to find ways to get better shots.”
The tourney offered some intriguing matchups. Madison Prep and U-High are traditional powers but had not played each other before Saturday. However, Friday’s semifinals played at UHS matched the Cubs against Brusly, a team they had lost to the previous Friday at BHS.
Four of the leagues teams, Madison Prep, U-High, Baker and Brusly entered the tourney with 20 or more wins.
“I did not want the season to end with the typical regular season games,” MPA’s Jones said. “So I’ve scheduled three tough games this week. The tournament helped get the competitive juices flowing.”