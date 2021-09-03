Zachary unleashed a fleet of offensive weapons Friday night at West Feliciana.
And that was just the first half.
After rolling to a 35-point halftime lead, Zachary went on to post a 56-6 win over the Saints in a season opener that was only scheduled this week in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The Class 5A Broncos got what they expected from quarterback Eli Holstein. They also had explosive outings from running backs Connor Wisham and Camren Stewart along with receiver Jaden Pabon.
West Feliciana of Class 3A played its first official game on new turf at its home field. It also got to show off a new light show when quarterback Joel Rogers gave the Saints their lone score on a 3-yard touchdown run on the last play of the first half.
It was one of few highlights for the Saints, who were undone by a barrage of big plays.
Holstein, who completed his first eight passes, hit on 10 of 12 attempts for 138 yards and three touchdowns. The Texas A&M commit directed the Broncos' first two drives of the second half before exiting with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Wisham had six carries for 155 yards, including touchdown runs of 51 and 92 yards. He also burned the Saints at the start of the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return.
Stewart turned a short pass from Holstein into a 41-yard touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard run, and rushed for 70 yards on four carries.
Pabon caught four passes for 56 yards, all on Zachary’s first drive of the game. He finished off that series with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Holstein.
West Feliciana was led by Rogers with 31 yards on 13 rushes, a total that was hurt by a 16-yard loss when he had to fall on a snap that sailed high over his head. Rogers also went 8 of 18 passing for 105 yards with an interception.
West Feliciana punted eight times. The Saints didn’t force a Zachary punt until the fourth quarter, but they almost got a stop on the Broncos' first possession.
Following a short West Feliciana punt, Zachary moved from its own 45 to a first down at the WFHS 33. Delvin Whitaker and Keldrick Camel each stuffed Broncos running plays to help bring up a fourth-and-7.
Holstein bought himself time by eluding the Saints rush before finding Pabon open on the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown.
Zachary scored quickly on each of its next four possessions. Wisham had two long touchdown runs, and Charles Robertson caught a 10-yard TD from Holstein after the Broncos returned a punt to the WFHS 10.