BR.scotlandvillecentral.103120 HS 540.JPG
Scotlandville quarterback C'Zavian Teasett (14) hands the ball off to Marlon Gunn Jr. (26) against Central, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Central High's football stadium in Central, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Central Private (6-1A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

University (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Baker (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Broadmoor

West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial

Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

E.D. White (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Patterson (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (9-3A) at Berwick (9-3A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) vs. The Dunham School (8-2A) at Dunham’s Chapel on the Oaks Stadium

Episcopal (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC at NRG Field-New Roads

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

St. John (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Southern’s Mumford Stadium, 3 p.m.

