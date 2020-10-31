Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Central Private (6-1A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
University (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Baker (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Broadmoor
West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial
Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
E.D. White (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Patterson (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (9-3A) at Berwick (9-3A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) vs. The Dunham School (8-2A) at Dunham’s Chapel on the Oaks Stadium
Episcopal (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC at NRG Field-New Roads
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)
St. John (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Southern’s Mumford Stadium, 3 p.m.