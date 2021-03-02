HAMMOND — Top-seeded Madison Prep did not get off to a fast start. But the Chargers proved they know how to finish on the second day of the LHSAA’s girls basketball tournament.
A 15-2 second-quarter run set the tone. Then a 22-13 fourth-quarter surge put the finishing touches on the Chargers' 61-41 victory over Brusly in a Class 3A semifinal Tuesday at Southeastern Louisiana's University Center.
“Our kids realized that the game was close and it wasn’t going to be given to them,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said of the second period. “We started playing harder, and we made some adjustments. Then the game changed.”
With the win over the fourth-seeded Panthers (28-10), a District 7-3A riva,m Madison Prep advances to play the South Beauregard-Northwest winner in the 3A final at 5 p.m. Saturday at SLU.
MPA advanced to an LHSAA title game for the fifth time in six years. The Chargers seek their first title since 2017.
Tia Anderson scored a game-high 16 points and also had 11 rebounds for Brusly, a semifinalist for the first time since 1994. Allasia Washington led the Chargers with 15 points, five assists and five steals.
Kaylan Jack and Laila Robinson had 10 points each. MPA’s Robinson pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“It’s a tough way to end the season,” Brusly coach Trent Ellis said. “We got to a point where turnovers really hurt us and got behind the eight-ball.
“Madison Prep is a great team, and you can’t give them possessions. Overall, I think we had a great year, and the future is bright.”
The game's start looked good from the Panthers’ perspective. Brusly scored the first five points and led 11-4 after a 3-pointer by Alayah Gedward with 3:23 to go.
Brusly did not score again in the quarter. MPA scored the final points and took a 12-11 lead on a layup by Washington with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
By the time the Panthers scored again with five minutes left in the half, Madison Prep led by double digits. Brusly got within four in the third quarter, but the Chargers stretched their lead back to 11 heading into the final quarter.
“We did kind of start out slow,” Jack said. “Once he (Hayes) got hot and moving around (near the bench) we started picking up the pace. We started making plays.”
“We had too many turnovers,” Washington said. “We had to do what we had to do to win the game."
More fans allowed
The remainder of the LHSAA girls tourney and next week's boys tournament can now welcome 50% capacity for fans, thanks to the state's latest COVID-19 guidelines released Tuesday.
Semifinals continue in Hammond and Lake Charles on Wednesday for the girls tourney. Finals are Thursday-Saturday in Hammond.