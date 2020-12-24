The sensation pulsating through the body of Madison Prep Academy’s 6-foot-6 ½, 275-pound junior defensive end Quency Wiggins should have been the first clue this new adventure would be different.
Wiggins wasn’t a football newcomer, having played during this youth league days and into middle school. But after two years away from the sport, channeling of all his efforts with Madison Prep’s state powerhouse basketball program, he stepped back into his size 16 cleats for a football season that began in September when the Chargers scrimmaged Scotlandville.
“I was real nervous. It was my first high school football game,” Wiggins said. “My first go around I got a sack and that boosted my confidence a lot. I missed a couple of tackles. After that we worked on that in practice and now, I rarely miss any tackles. I just feel like I’m going better and better at this.”
Madison Prep is certainly ecstatic Wiggins finally obliged a long-standing offer from football coach Landry Williams to join the ninth-seeded Chargers (9-2) who face second-seeded Union Parish (11-0) in the Class 3A state title game Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.
“I’ve been trying to get him out for football for the last two years,” Williams said. “I’d say, ‘you sure you don’t want to come out? I’d sure love to have you.’”
Wiggins has been among MPA’s biggest disruptive forces for a defense built around an aggressive approach. He ranks among the Chargers top five tacklers (47), is tops in tackles for losses (14), tied for the team lead in sacks (7) and has returned a fumble for a touchdown.
“My job is to make sure the quarterback’s not comfortable and pressure him into making quick decisions,” Wiggins said. “If it’s a run, I’ve got to contain and not let them get on the outside.”
Wiggins received more attention for his agility and athleticism from college football coaches during his sophomore season on the basketball team, prompting a decision with long-range implications to become a member of the football program.
That triggered a greater attention to detail where Wiggins, despite the coronavirus pandemic, found time for drill work with MPA assistant football coaches and strength workouts with Chargers’ basketball coach Jeff Jones.
There was the added bonus of traveling to Thibodaux three days a week to work with renown speed and agility trainer Ernest Harvey Jr. aka ‘Coach Turk’ at Camp Moula — also the home of recent LSU signee Maason Smith of Terrebonne High.
“That was my first training session for football and really didn’t know what I was doing,” Wiggins said. “Working out Maason was big. I was obsessed with getting better.”
Wiggins received his first scholarship offer two games into the season from Memphis, opening the floodgates for a total of 13 overtures — eight of which were from Power 5 Conferences.
He’s listed as a three-star prospect from 247Sports which lists him as the nation’s No. 31 strong-side defensive end and No. 24 prospect in the state’s Class of 2022.
“It was amazing,” Wiggins said of his Memphis offer. “It told me this was the right sport for me, this is hopefully going to get me rich one day. This is my life now.”