When pitcher Nick Keller caught a pop fly Friday evening to clinch a 10-6 victory over No. 4 Delta Charter, he also made history for the six-year-old Slaughter Community Charter baseball program.
With the road victory, 12th-seeded Slaughter (9-10) advanced to the LHSAA baseball tournament for the first time to close a season that began with a rocky 0-5 start.
Wins over No. 21 Lincoln Prep, fifth-seeded Logansport and Monroe area Delta Charter in the playoffs are a result of a team figuring it out at the right time, said coach Jacob Goudeau.
The Knights make their LHSAA tourney debut at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they face top-seeded Oak Grove, a traditional Class 1A power, at Sulphur's McMurry Park.
“We’ve got some individual talent, but we started off slow,” Goudeau said. “We started to believe in ourselves, but it took about the whole year for us to figure it out towards the end.”
Goudeau attributes part of his team’s run to Sulphur was the groundwork the 2018 team laid by reaching the quarterfinals before losing 6-5 to Grand Lake, then a No. 2 seed, in eight innings.
“That group of guys kind of started the program,” Goudeau said. “I’ve been at the school since the beginning and for this to happen this year is kind of a surprise but it is tremendous. Some people say it’s just (Class) 1A but this is a big deal.”
In Friday’s game, Slaughter ace Trace Schexnayder earned the win. He allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits with four strikeouts. Keller pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
Goudeau said the team searched throughout the year for consistency on the mound outside of Schexnayder, and it came together with the duo of Keller and Garett Knight.
Knight got the start vs. Ruston-based Lincoln Prep and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts in four innings. Keller has pitched in all three playoff games and has allowed two runs in five innings.
“Trace has been our bulldog this season,” Goudeau said. “He started against Logansport and Delta Charter. He put us in a position to win both of those games.”
The opponents don’t get any easier for the Knights once they get to Sulphur. Oak Grove routed eighth-seeded Montgomery 21-0 in five innings in its quarterfinal game played Thursday.
“I think we just have to play this game like a continuation of the last three games,” Goudeau said. “We don’t want to overthink anything. Just go out there and play baseball.”
LHSAA tournament
At McMurry Park-Sulphur
Semifinals
Tuesday
Class B: (3) Elizabeth vs. (2) Anacoco 10 a.m., Field 40
Class C: (7) Harrisonburg vs. (6) Hornbeck, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division V: (3) University Academy of Cenla vs. No. 2 Claiborne Christian, 10 a.m., Field 37
Class B: (20) Monterey vs. (1) Choudrant, 2 p.m. Field 40
Class C: (5) Downsville vs. (1) Hicks, 2 p.m. Field 41
Division V: (5) Northside Christian vs. (1) Grace Christian, 2 p.m., Field 37
Class 1A: (12) Slaughter Community Charter vs. (1) Oak Grove, 6 p.m., Field 41
Class 1A: (6) LaSalle vs. (2) Grand Lake, 6 p.m. Field 40
Wednesday
Division IV: (7) Opelousas Catholic vs. (3) Calvary, 10 a.m. Field 37
Division III: (4) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (1) Notre Dame, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division III: (3) Lafayette Christian vs. (2) St. Charles Catholic 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 3A: (7) Brusly vs. (3) Lutcher, 2 p.m. Field 41
Class 2A: (3) Mangham vs. (2) Rosepine, 2 p.m. Field 40
Division IV: (5) Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. (1) Ouachita Christian, 2 p.m. Field 37
Class 3A: (5) Iowa vs. (1) Sterlington, 6 p.m. Field 41
Class 2A: (5) Loreauville vs. (1) Doyle, 6 p.m. Field 40
Thursday
Class 4A: (4) Neville vs. (1) Tioga, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division II: (3) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (2) St. Louis Catholic, 10 a.m. Field 37
Class 4A: (7) South Terrebonne (3) North Vermilion, 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 5A: (6) Walker vs. (2) West Monroe, 2 p.m., Field 41
Division I: (3) John Curtis vs. (2) Jesuit, 2 p.m. Field 40
Division II: (5) Teurlings Catholic vs. (1) Parkview Baptist, 2 p.m. Field 37
Class 5A: (4) Sam Houston at (1) Barbe, 6 p.m., Field 41
Division I: (4) Catholic vs. (1) Byrd, 6 p.m., Field 40
Finals
Friday
Class 2A: 10 a.m., Field 41
Division V: 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 1A: 2 p.m., Field 40
Division IV, 2 p.m., Field 41
Class 3A: 6 p.m., Field 41
Division III, 6 p.m., Field 40
Saturday
Division II: 10 a.m., Field 41
Class B: 10 a.m., Field 40
Class C: 2 p.m., Field 40
Division I: 2 p.m. Field 41
Class 4A: 6 p.m., Field 40
Class 5A: 6 p.m., Field 41