Boys basketball
Broadmoor 61, Northeast 49
Northeast 6 22 11 10-49
Broadmoor 17 12 13 17-61
SCORING: NORTHEAST: Glen Jackson 14 , Jamarius Snowden 12, Brennan Newman 7, Ivory Gibson 6, Tyler Sensley 6, J. Belin 4; BROADMOOR: Deonta Comager 13, Giquise Lebeuf 13, Dezavien Frank 13, Javel Nelson-Nunez 9, Kyborian Hill 6, Tayveon Epps 5, Noah Jones 2
3-POINT GOALS: NORTHEAST 2 (Gibson); BROADMOOR 2 (Comager)
Records: Northeast 4-8; Broadmoor 8-11
East Ascension 57, St. Amant 36
St. Amant 10 10 3 13-36
East Ascension 20 10 19 8-57
SCORING: ST AMANT: Trace Forbes 14, Jakobe Singleton 11, Letavian Crockett 5, Jahleel Ester 2, RJ Gray 2, Braden Kuriger 2; EAST ASCENSION: Troy Dunn 21, Treyon Delmore 11, Noering Walker 6, Keith Thomas 6, Jacquel Mack 6, Tre Ventress 2, Quentin Larkins 2, Deandre Stevenson 2, Tiucius Irvin 1
3-POINT GOALS: East Ascension: 1 (Coates)
Records: St. Amant 15-4; East Ascension 7-6
Liberty 72, Denham Springs 59
Denham Springs 15 10 9 23-59
Liberty 19 17 25 11-72
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Ring 15, Elijah Gilmore 12, Jared Geokecry 11, Jorden Tarry 8, Nick Cosby 5, M. Morris 3, Mason Derees 2, Jonas Clark 1; LIBERTY: Jaquin Taylor 14, David Weber 13, Zavier Sims 11, Jacob Wilson 10, Howard Gaskins 6, Keller Reason 6, Cam Newman 2, Joe Ale 2, Quinton Henry 2, Madison Moore 2, Montreal Miles 2, Ansel Bradford 1
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: 1 (Cosby); Liberty: 7(Reason 2, Taylor 2, Weber, Sims, Wilson)
Records: Denham Springs: 11-8 ; Liberty: 7-4
University 65, Woodlawn 53
University 9 20 20 16-65
Woodlawn 8 12 20 13-53
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 19, Bryce Brown 16, Collin Coates 11, Brock Brown 10, Roman Pitre 5, Jeremiah Vessel 2, Jaiden Ausberry 2 ; WOODLAWN: Rickie Collins 15, Devon Haymond 14, Jay Williams 11, Kyle Jones 8, Jackson Howard 5
3-POINT GOALS: University 4 (Bryce Brown 2, James 2) Woodlawn (Williams 2, Haymond, Howard)
Records: University 15-2, Woodlawn 10-3
Walker 76, Catholic High 47
Catholic High 14 12 9 12-47
Walker 17 25 14 20-76
SCORING: CATHOLIC HIGH: Harlan Hamilton 19, Ian Cavana 6, Bennett Saia 5, Justin Bertrand 4, Connor Green, 4, Patrick Berrett 3, Dennis Herbert 2, Stan Levy 2, Seth Harden 2; WALKER: Donald Butler 25, Warren Young 12, Jaylon Mitchell 12, Kedric Brown 10, Ja’Cory Thomas 8, Gavin Harris 7
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 7 (Hamilton 3, Saia, Cavana, Green, Berrett); WALKER 1 (Young)
Records: Catholic High 12-6; Walker 8-4
Zachary 62, St. Michael 41
Zachary 15 8 18 21-62
St. Michael 7 8 9 17-41
SCORING: ZACHARY: Rodgers 20, Decuir 12, Bolden 10, Fisher 9, Hayes 5, Davis 2, Quiett 2, Mayfield 1, James 1; ST. MICHAEL: Williams 22, Igiede 8, Seelbach 4, Fields 3, Banker 2, Edgecombe 2
3-POINT GOALS: ZACHARY 8 (Rodgers 3, Decuir 2, Bolden 2, Fisher);
Records: Zachary 15-2; St. Michael 8-1
East Iberville Tournament
Central 92, Jefferson
Halftime score: Central 33, Jefferson 29
Team leaders: CENTRAL: R. Walker 25, N. Stinson 16, G. Evans 12, T. Zheng 10, M. Hilliard 10, E. Rizan 10; JEFFERSON: L. Howard 20, L. Galmore 17, C. Givens 13.
Girls basketball
St. Joseph’s 63, St. John 52
St. John 9 18 10 15-52
St. Joseph’s 12 18 15 18-63
SCORING: ST JOHN: I LoBue 12, J Kelly 33 L. Bueche 5, T Wesley 2; ST JOSEPH’S: P. Sagnet 20, A. Bourg 14 E. Soignet 11 C. Hultburg 5 G. Greer 4 C. Wallace 5, E. Neyland 2, A. Riche 2
3-POINT GOALS: St John 1 (LoBue); ST JOSEPH’S 6 ( Bourg 3, Hultburg, Sagnet, Wallace)