A group lobbying to add girls wrestling hoped to pin down the LHSAA’s executive committee on specifics, including the start of a probationary period.
Instead, they got a no-decision as the committee opted to “sleep on it” and resume discussion Thursday. The two-day LHSAA executive committee meeting resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
“I think we presented well,” LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said. “This is something we need to look into and consider. We’ve got 37 state associations that sanction some form of girls wrestling — including 33 with championships.
“Unfortunately, we’ve got to have a critical mass of schools involved in order for this body to approve probationary status. I think we can build to that number.”
The girls wrestling presentation was the major topic the executive committee addressed in open session. Most of meeting consisted of appeals of rulings and sanctions that were done in executive session and are not open to the public or media.
“I am not doing this so I can win a championship, I am doing it for girls in the future,” Haughton wrestler Natalie Davis said. “Girls are here who want to wrestle … more than we know. Give us a welcome mat.”
Davis and Wrestle Like a Girl Founder/CEO Sally Roberts told their stories. McDowell asked for a two-year probationary period which would begin in 2023-24.
The probationary period would provide time to grow the sport to meet requirements of 80 schools or 20% of the LHSAA’s membership.
Girls would compete in their own weight classes at the same tourneys and dual meets as boys teams during a probationary period.
If the probationary period is not approved, Louisiana girls will continue competing against boys competitors as they currently do. Girls competitors are also not allowed to compete against other girls in out-of-state tourneys.
An LHSAA survey of schools on girls wrestling got a yes response from 78 schools. Of those, 51 schools offer boys wrestling.
The survey results were a red flag for some, including LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique and executive director Eddie Bonine.
Bonine noted a failed attempt with competitive cheer. He also pointed to bass fishing which is in the final year of a pilot program with limited interest, despite an enthusiastic survey response.
“My experience is that if you have 78 schools say they will do it, only 40 follow through,” Federico said.
A year ago, 49 girls representing 21 schools competed against boys competitors. Before the start of the wrestling season this week, 76 girls were registered in the LHSAA’s database.
MacDowell said the numbers are actually higher since 107 girls representing 31 schools are going through the required weight management program before being registered. MacDowell also said those numbers could continue to grow through the season.