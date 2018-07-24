One more time, with feeling?
That may be the case for longtime rivals Central Private and Silliman Institute, as CPS will move into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association in 2019.
For now, with the football jamboree just 17 days away, the Baton Rouge area’s two Mississippi Association of Independent Schools teams are getting a feel for the preseason.
MAIS teams must put in eight days of conditioning before strapping on pads next week in what is already a year of change.
Robert Mahfouz, a former LSU and Southeastern quarterback, is the new coach for Central Private. Mahfouz was most recently an assistant at Live Oak High and is the third coach in three seasons for the Rebels, who finished 6-5 last season.
Meanwhile, T.J. Davis begins his ninth year as coach at Clinton-based Silliman. The Wildcats were 4-7 a year ago and three years removed from winning an MAIS 3A title. The task for both teams is simple — make the most of rosters that are filled with skill players and a few experienced linemen.
Central Private is projected as a last-place finisher by many in the MAIS’ District 5-3A based in large part on a lack of depth on the offensive-defense lines.
CPS graduated four of five starting offensive linemen from last season, but Mahfouz said he believes that they can make up for it in other areas.
“Our skill guys are as good as anybody’s, and we’re trying to take advantage of that and put schemes in offensively and defensively that take advantage of the skill positions,” said Mahfouz, who emphasized the speed of his team.
Three skill position players Mahfouz believes in are Jace Pendarvis, Kaleb Fontenot and Luke James. Quarterback Colton Huff is the trigger man. Mahfouz was able to supplement the three returning players with eight players from Rebels’ baseball team, but he and his staff are still trying to find where they fit best on the roster.
Garrett McManus, the Defensive MVP in 5-3A last year, was among the linemen who graduated for Silliman. Jack Jackson who compiled 3,150 all-purpose yards as a runner, receiver and return specialist as a sophomore last fall is the top returning skill player for the Wildcats. Jackson also had five interceptions on defense.
Davis said he believes Jackson, receiver and defensive back Ben LeJeune and defensive back Peyton Bickham are emerging as team leaders and restoring a sense of pride that powered the 2015 title team.
“Those things right there don’t give you inches or pounds, but sometimes it means a whole lot more than how big you are,” Davis said.
Davis will lean heavily on Jackson and LeJeune to create on offense that is replacing last season’s starting quarterback. Sophomore Hastings Dawson and junior Brock Berthelot are the candidates to step in and run Silliman’s offense.