It is already a big week for the St. James High football program. The Wildcats start District 9-3A play by hosting parish rival Lutcher on Friday night.
Also planned is a reunion of the school’s 1979 football title team. The Southern University band is scheduled to play at halftime.
The latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A football poll added in another factor — St. James (5-0) grabbed the top ranking, just one-point ahead of Sterlington (4-0), which had a Week 5 open date.
Each team garnered five first-place votes. St. James accumulated 115 points, while Sterlington received 114. Catholic High (5-0) in Class 5A and Ascension Catholic (4-0) of 1A held onto No. 2 rankings in the voting of sportswriters from across the state.
"This is like being a parent and getting a compliment on your children," SJHS coach Robert Valdez said. "A No. 1 ranking is very nice and we appreciate it. But at the same time, we know there are still a lot of things we need to improve on."
Lutcher is 2-3 going into Friday's game.
Brusly Hall of Fame
Longtime Brusly coach Brady Perry was one of two inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night. Two-sport star Joe Deloch was the other.
Perry, who is set to retire at the end of the 2019-20 season, is in his 40th year of coaching, which includes 31 at Brusly. He won two district titles as football coach and led the BHS boys track team to an LHSAA title in 1995. Perry’s 1994 football team finished 10-0. He coached in the LHSCA and Great Eight all-star football games.
Deloch, a baseball and basketball standout graduated in 1971. He earned baseball Class 1A all-state honors in baseball and had a career batting average of .333. Deloch was 14-4 as a pitcher in 1971.
Deloch won a pitcher’s duel over future Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, then a star at Chaneyville High, also in 1971.
Cross country polls
Baton Rouge has three of the top four teams in the latest high school cross country polls released by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
Episcopal of Class 2A tops the small schools boys poll with all 10 first-place votes and 100 points. Class 3A University High is second with 88 points.
Catholic High is No. 1 in the boys large schools poll, also with all 10 first-place votes. Zachary is eighth and St. Michael 10th.
St. Joseph’s Academy leads the large schools girls poll, also grabbing all 10 first-place votes. St. Michael (fifth), Live Oak (eighth) and Dutchtown (ninth) also cracked the top 10. Episcopal (fifth) is the highest ranked local team in the small schools girls poll.
ACHS-White Castle on Thursday
Second-ranked ACHS and White Castle (3-2) will open the District 7-1A on Thursday night at WCHS, instead of Friday. The game was listed as a Friday game on some schedules.
To date, Ascension Catholic has outscored opponents 138-51.