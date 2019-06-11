Plenty of coaches talk about going back to the basics and their coaching roots. Tait Dupont is doing just that.
Dupont, who resigned as baseball coach/athletic director at Brusly High last month, is now the baseball coach/athletic director at nearby Plaquemine High. Dupont started his career at PHS as an assistant coach to former University High coach Burke Broussard from 1996-98.
That first stint with the Green Devils included in Class 4A runner-up finish in 1998. Dupont, who spent 10 years at Brusly after a stint at St. John in Plaquemine, has 389 baseball victories.
“The staff that Paul (Distefano, head football coach) has built here is real good,” Dupont said. “My first coaching job was at Plaquemine. There are some people I coached with and six guys that I coached at one time or another.”
One of the guys Dupont coached at St. John, Rodarrick Jones, was the Green Devils head coach last season. Jones agreed to become Dupont’s assistant. Dupont also coached the other Plaquemine athletic director, Peter Villia, during his first stint at the school. He also coached PHS assistant football coach Erik Willis at John and followed Distefano as the St. John baseball coach.
“We’re playing some summer games and have a lot of younger guys,” Dupont said. “They’re working and learning. The goal is to build things back up to a high level.”