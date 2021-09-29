First impressions in volleyball are not always definitive, a point that rivals Dutchtown and St. Amant proved in their Division I, District 4 opener.
The Gators took a 1-0 lead on an ace by Jessica Jones in the first set in front of a spirited crowd on their homecourt, the Gold Dome, Wednesday night.
St. Amant also scored first point in the second set. Ultimately, the Griffins took control and won 3-0 Wednesday night. But it wasn’t a cake walk.
After winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-10, St. Amant battled back and tied the third set at 22-22, forcing Dutchtown to forge one final rally for a 25-22 third-set win.
“We knew it was St. Amant tonight and we came out ready,” Dutchtown's Alexis Logarbo said. “I am proud of the way we played in all three sets. We could have played better in the last set, but we got it together pulled out.”
Logarbo, a recent Southeastern Louisiana commitment, finished with 15 assists and 12 kills for the Griffins (12-4, 1-0). Taylor Heeb had eight kills and eight digs.
“The big thing I want for us is to be more consistent,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “When we stay in system and do the things we are supposed to, we do well. If we get away from that, it’s a different story.
“We knew St. Amant wasn’t going to give up … it’s not in their DNA. This was better.”
Dutchtown ran its typical 6-2 offense with the 6-foot-2 Logarbo as a focal point in the middle of many things. An injury to a starting setter forced St. Amant to opt for a 5-1 offense instead of its normal 6-2.
That change was not as consequential as first-year St. Amant coach Chandra Ewen’s team thought it could be. Ewen, a Dutchtown assistant coach the past five years, said she was pleased with how middle blockers Amaya Evans and Ja’Lynn Davenport responded.
The duo combined for 18 kills. Evans had a team-high 11. Jones contributed 19 assists.
“I am so proud of the effort and things we were able to do,” Ewen said. “I was very pleased with the swings my middles (Davenport and Evans) got. But again, hitting errors and errors on serves got us.
“This is a work in progress. I told the girls we still have a month to see how good we can be.”