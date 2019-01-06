Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown will be on the opposite sideline as East Ascension coach Darnell Lee in their teams' 2019 season opener.
But the duo share a common thread as major award winners on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State team selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Brown, who led the Broncos to a Class 5A title for the second straight year, was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player. Lee claimed Coach of the Year honors. Evangel Christian lineman Elijah Chatman was selected as the Outstanding Defensive Player.
“The season started a little slower than I would have liked,” Brown said. “Once district started, I knew I had to push my game to a higher level. Individual awards are nice, and they mean a lot. This means a lot. But my teammates and coaches made it possible. Anything we do is because we are in it together.”
Brown made the LSWA team for the second straight year and finished with 4,124 yards of offense and 30 total touchdowns. The totals included 2,770 yards passing and 1,354 yards rushing.
Lee coached the Spartans to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2004 and an 11-2 record, the school’s best in a decade.
“I’m humbled,” Lee said of the honor. “I believed in this team, and they believed in us as coaches. The kids gave us everything they had all year. We battled our share of adversity and injuries. But we had the full support of the school, the administration and the community. It was special.”
Chatman follows a long line of Evangel defensive players to claim LSWA all-state honors, including current LSU players Davin Cotton and Micah Baskerville, as well as ECA coach Byron Dawson, a former LSU player.
Chatman had 58 tackles and nine sacks during the regular season and also was voted the Defensive MVP of District 1-5A. He is an SMU commitment.
Zachary placed four other players on the team — wide receiver Chandler Whitfield (60 catches, 1,349 yards, 14 TDs), offensive lineman Kolby Matthews, linebacker Wes Brady (102 solo tackles, 52 assists, 24 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass deflected, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles) and defensive back Tyler Judson (43 solo tackles, 23 assists, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles).
Punter Cole Cazenave of Catholic (47.3 yards per punt) also made the 5A team.
CLASS 5A CHART
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
WR Chandler Whitfield Zachary 5-9 160 Sr.
WR Tyjae Spears Ponchatoula 5-11 185 Sr.
TE Ray Parker Ruston 6-5 285 Sr.
OL Ahmad Bradley Ehret 6-1 280 Sr.
OL Preston Guedry John Curtis 5-11 260 Sr.
OL Victor Cutler West Monroe 6-3 290 Sr.
OL Kolby Matthews Zachary 6-0 310 Sr.
OL Cameron Davis Captain Shreve 6-2 285 Sr.
QB Keilon Brown Zachary 6-0 180 Jr.
RB John Emery Destrehan 5-11 202 Sr.
RB Harlan Dixon Slidell 6-0 175 Jr.
RB Cam Wright West Monroe 5-9 185 Sr.
ATH Travis Mumphrey Ehret 6-1 190 Sr.
PK Scotty Roblow Byrd 6-4 156 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Dalvin Hutchinson West Monroe 6-1 312 Sr.
DL Andrew Gleason West Monroe 6-2 240 Sr.
DL Perry Ganci Jesuit 6-2 248 Sr.
DL Elijah Chatman Evangel 6-3 250 Sr.
LB Donte Starks Ehret 6-1 215 Sr.
LB Wes Brady Zachary 5-11 225 Sr.
LB Carl Glass Ouachita 5-10 185 Jr.
LB Na’Drian Dizadare Evangel 6-2 200 Sr.
DB Latrell Charles Acadiana 5-11 175 Sr.
DB Jadarius Clark Alexandria 6-2 180 Jr.
DB Tyler Judson Zachary 6-0 185 Sr.
DB Donald Clay John Curtis 5-11 175 Sr.
KR Michael Hamburg West Monroe 5-10 148 Sr.
P Cole Cazenave Catholic-BR 6-0 185 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: KEILON BROWN, ZACHARY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: ELIJAH CHATMAN, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DARNELL LEE, EAST ASCENSION
Honorable mention
Anthony Ruffin Jr., Terrebonne; Johnny Carter III, Terrebonne; Thor Boudreaux, New Iberia; William Black, New Iberia; Tay Cole, Ponchatoula; Jaquez Jackson, Ouachita; Jonathan Williams, Ouachita; Ethan Swanner, West Monroe; Chandler Moncrief, West Monroe; Brooks Miller, West Monroe; Dylan Skinner, Ruston; Camdyn Crowe, Ruston; Tyrik Mitchell, Hammond; CJ McWilliams, Haughton; Horatio Ruffins, Evangel; Blake Shapen, Evangel; DJ Fleming, Captain Shreve; Tristan Sweeney, Haughton; Nick Erwin, Byrd; Kentravious Morris, Parkway; Brandon Marshall, Airline; Brian Marshall, Airline; Brian Thomas Walker; Jalen Cook, Walker; Byron Lockhart, Walker; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Hunter Brown, Barbe; Jerren Gilbert, Sam Houston; Jacob Kieff, Jesuit; A.J. Gillie, Natchitoches Central; Devin Doucet, Acadiana; Falepuke Alo, East Ascension; Gerron Duhon, Sam Houston; Zene Chretien, Barbe; Chaz Ward, Terrebonne; Deon Jenkins, Central Lafourche; Hahsan Jackson, Ruston; Chaunzavia Lewis, Ouachita; Richard Chark, Alexandria; Larryll Greene, Acadiana; Tamauge Sloan, Evangel Christian; Eric Outley, Ruston; Jacob Guidry, Slidell; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Morgan Clark, Sulphur; Alberto Ontiveros, East Ascension; Max Scheurich, Jesuit; Cayden Reynolds, Alexandria; Ja’Khi Douglas, Terrebonne; Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston; Caleb Jackson, Zachary; Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria; Angelo Anderson, John Curtis; Kershawn Fisher, Northshore; Braden Carrier, Acadiana; Deshon Hall, East Ascension; Elijah Reames, Catholic-BR; Cullen Butler, Terrebonne; Edgerrin Cooper, Covington; Jake LeFleur, Sulphur; Michael Harlow, Sam Houston; Mikinzi Nash, Pineville; Jonathan Mestayer, Catholic-BR; Dequann Mitchell, East Ascension; Tyrone Lewis, Hammond; Bruce LaRocca, Barbe; Austin Dunlap, Northshore; Chandler Washington, Covington; Branden Walker, Sulphur; Adonis Friloux, Hahnville; Tyler Grubbs, Holy Cross; Ahmad Harris, East Jefferson; Greg Brooks, West Jefferson; Ishmael Burdine, Slidell; Donovan Kaufman, Rummel; Jarius Monroe, East St. John; Dontrell Smith, Destrehan; Chaz Burchfield, Slidell; Chase Cooke, Destrehan; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Dywan Griffin, Landry-Walker; Tyler Kirkwood, Holy Cross; Broderick Martin, St. Augustine; Koy Moore, Rummel; Jordan Pickney, Ehret; Noah Varnado, Jesuit; Chad Alexander, Landry-Walker; Iverson Celestine, Fontainebleau; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Jack Mashburn, St. Paul’s.