Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night.
The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
Denham Springs (5-1, 1-0) got solid play all night from its defense, holding Live Oak (3-3, 0-1) to 82 yards of offense. Among the leaders were Jed Cambre with two sacks and Elijah Butler with two fumble recoveries.
McBryde finished off the scoring with his second touchdown, a 60-yard interception return on the game’s final play.
How it was won
Late in the third quarter, Micah Harrison’s 20-yard punt return had Denham Springs in business at the Live Oak 30. Two runs went nowhere, but on third down, Mooney found Cupit on a deep slant for the touchdown.
After the kickoff, Live Oak picked up a first down near midfield before Sawyer Pruitt’s pass for Hayden Ray was tipped. McBryde snared the ball and returned it 55 yards as Denham Springs took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Player of the game
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney: Mooney came on in the second half for Jerry Horne. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards with an interception, but he came up big when the Jackets needed it. His pinpoint scoring pass to Cupit on third-and-11 began the game’s key sequence of plays. He also converted a third down in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard completion.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “It was a big night defensively. The game was what I thought it would be — a hard-fought, Livingston Parish rivalry game. We’ve still got to get better as a team and as coaches. We’ve got to learn from this and grow from this.”
Notable
• Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely carried 15 times for 84 yards, including a 44-yard TD run. Horne completed 4 of 11 passes for 32 yards.
• Logan Williams was Live Oak’s top rusher with 28 yards on 10 carries. Pruitt completed 8 of 14 passes for 45 yards.
• Prior to kickoff, Live Oak and Denham Springs put forth a combined effort to provide a special moment for Eagles senior special education student Matthew Champagne. The Live Oak offense and the Denham Springs defense lined up at the Yellow Jackets 20, and Champagne took a handoff and ran to the end zone.