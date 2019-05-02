Episcopal distance runner Trevor Babcock has the top Class 2A time in the 800 meters of 1 minute, 59.86 seconds going into Friday’s competition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet.
But for Babcock and the Knights the meet is not just about winning. Even though temperatures will likely be above 80 degrees when the meet that begins at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium, Babcock will think about an iceberg.
“For us, it's not about setting a record, scoring the most points or having the best time,” Babcock, a senior, said. “I understand how some competitors rely on an ego. We work to do is boost each other up.
“Coach (Claney) Duplechin uses this analogy that involves an iceberg. When you see an iceberg in the water, what you see is only 20 percent of that iceberg. The other 80 percent boosts the part you see to the surface. We try to do that for each other.”
The second day of the annual three-day LHSAA meet features Class 2A and 1A and begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. Track events start at 5 p.m. as Episcopal seeks its fourth straight boys title.
“We don’t have a superstar … just a group of guys who work hard and work together,” Duplechin said. “They really don’t care who wins or scores points.”
Babcock attended St. Luke’s Episcopal as an elementary school student before moving to Episcopal calls his decision to run track for the Knights the best of his life. He is part of distance group that also includes David Whitehurst and James Christian. The Episcopal girls are led by Adele Broussard, who enters Friday’s meet with the top times in two of the three distance events.
“The bond we have is something that goes beyond track or cross country,” Babcock said. “We trust each other, we grew up together and believe in each other. We may not go to the same college, but I believe we’ll be friends for life.”
In addition to the 800, Babcock also will compete in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Babcock says the 800 is a balance between a sprint and a distance race. He likes the strategy it takes. And he also calls the 4x400 the perfect ending for any meet, including his final one in high school.
“You have four guys running all out for one lap,” Babcock said. “What could be better than that?”