Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) is stopped by St. Augustine's Byron Turner, Jr. (2) as the Broncos host the Purple Knights, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Zachary High School in Zachary, La.

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)

St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)

Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)

Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)

St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.

Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads

Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A), 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)

Sunday

Class 5A/4A

St. Helena (9-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 2 p.m.

