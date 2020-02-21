Leon McGraw, a coach who was part of high school sports dynasties at Istrouma High and Baton Rouge High from the 1950s through the 1970s, is being remembered for his accomplishments, quick wit and devotion to high school athletics.
“He was a legend at two schools … not many people accomplish something like that,” said longtime basketball coach Kenny Almond, an Istrouma graduate.
McGraw died early Thursday. According to former players, services for McGraw are set for Monday at Rabenhorst, 825 Government St. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
As coach, McGraw had a 138-41-4 record as a football coach football, 62-23 in basketball and 70-21 in baseball. He also worked as a professional baseball scout for a number of years and was an administrator at Parkview Baptist in the early 1990s.
McGraw is a member of the Baton Rouge High Hall of Fame and the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
“Coach McGraw was a well-round person and coach,” Dennis Lorio said. “He was successful in every sport he coached and then went on to be a professional baseball scout. He also was an excellent classroom teacher.
“Coach McGraw was organized, professional and really cared about his players. He impacted my life and being coached by him is one of the reasons I wanted to become a coach."
Lorio, a 1969 BRHS graduate, also recalls having McGraw call out to him from the stands prior to the 1991 Class 5A football title game. Lorio’s Thibodaux team beat Neville in overtime to win the 5A title.
“Coach McGraw was just a good coach and a good person,” former Catholic High football coach Dale Weiner, a 1970 BRHS graduate, said. “He kept up with his guys after we graduated. He knew what we were doing and was happy to see us succeed.”
Former Catholic High, Belaire and East Ascension coach Barrett Murphy said he valued his friendship with McGraw.
“He was a character and a great guy,” Murphy said. “Everyone respected Leon McGraw as a coach and an administrator. Without him speaking up for me, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the job at Belaire.
"We went 0-10 that first year at Belaire and Leon told me it was OK, because I would turn things around. I told him, ‘Well. I’d better hurry … I lost all my hair and 50 pounds in a year.’ He laughed.”