ZACHARY — Zachary made mistakes early, but a dominant performance by the Broncos defense kept Walker from capitalizing on them.
With more than 10 minutes gone in the first quarter, Zachary had three turnovers and only one first down, but the Broncos began to hold on to the ball while Walker never found an offensive rhythm. The result was a convincing 38-9 win for Zachary in a matchup of unbeaten District 4-5A teams.
“We had three turnovers in the first six minutes of the game, and to only give up three points off of that was amazing,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “Our defense played great tonight.”
Caleb Jackson had two sacks to pace a Broncos defense that held Walker (5-1, 1-1) to negative-14 yards rushing, including 11 tackles for loss. Offensively, Keilon Brown threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD.
Zachary (4-2, 2-0) got an uneven performance from its special teams. The Broncos had two muffed punts in the first quarter. Zachary picked up two safeties in the second half when Walker twice snapped the ball through the back of the end zone from punt formation.
“Offensively, we had some kinks we were trying to work through,” Brewerton said. “We’d have a five- or six-play drive going and then get a holding penalty or something to stymie the drive. But it was a business-like win that we had to have.”
Walker quarterback Ethan McMasters felt pressure most of the game and finished 9 of 20 for 110 yards and two interceptions. Most of the yardage came on a second-quarter 63-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas.
“It's disappointing,” Walker interim coach Cecil Thomas said. “I tried to stress to the kids all week, you only get so many opportunities like this to play in a championship atmosphere. The reality is it's our first time being here and we’ve got to learn how to deal with that.”
Walker held the ball for more than nine minutes in the first quarter and collected three turnovers but gained just 23 yards and trailed 7-3 anyway.
On Zachary’s third play from scrimmage, Walker got an interception by Thomas at the WHS 6-yard line. Walker was forced to punt, but Zachary muffed it and the Wildcats recovered. The sequence repeated itself: Walker punted, and Zachary muffed it. This time, Kevin Brady recovered at the ZHS 1.
From there, Zachary stuffed two quarterback sneaks, and pressured McMasters into a third-down incompletion. Bradley Cain kicked a 19-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the quarter for a 3-0 lead.
Zachary responded with a quick touchdown. Brown’s 20-yard completion to Jadarion Davis and a 30-yard run by Kyle Landry moved the ball into Walker territory. Brown got the TD on a 24-yard run.
The Broncos followed with a 69-yard second-quarter drive that was capped by Chandler Whitfield’s 38-yard over-the-wrong-shoulder catch of a Brown pass for the score.
Late in the half, Walker got within 14-9 on McMasters’ 63-yard strike to Thomas. Zachary had time for one last series, a 10-play, 62-yard drive capped by Brown’s 8-yard pass to Chris Hilton with 3 seconds left.