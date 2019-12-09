Boys basketball

Ascension Catholic 98, Collegiate Academy-BR 55

Collegiate Academy 10 18 10 17-55

Ascension Catholic 26 31 28 12-98

SCORING: COLLEGIATE ACADEMY: Toryione Hayes 33, Jawan Deroven 9, Tijahay Bais 5, Demetrius Williams 4, Dontrell Scott 2, Ea’Tyris Jones 2; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Jack Abadie 21, Demontray Harry 20, Troy Cole 19, J’Mond Tapp 12, Demarco Harry 10, Khai Prean 5, Ryan Steib 5, Eric Simon 3, Owen Smith 2

3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Catholic 10 (Abadie 5, Demarco Harry, Demontray Harry, Steib, Simon, Cole)

Records: Ascension Catholic 1-0

JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Catholic 48; Collegiate Academy 24

Denham Springs 62, Livonia 54

Denham Springs 16 10 20 16-62

Livonia 14 14 14 12-54

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: C.J. Johnson 17, JaBarry Fortenberry 14, T.J. MaGee 13, Jordan Reams 6, Elijah Gilmore 5, Nick Cosby 5, Garrett Guillory 2; LIVONIA: D. Leonard 14, T. Whaley 13, D. Leonard 11, D. Martin 6, J. Bailey 6, C. Grevis 2, M. Harris 2

3-POINT GOALS: DENHAM SPRINGS 3 (Reams, Gilmore, Cosby); LIVONIA 5 (D. Leonard 2, D. Leonard 2, Whaley)

JUNIOR VARSITY: Denham Springs 51, Livonia 32

East Feliciana 49, Albany 37

Albany 14 12 1 11-37

East Feliciana 12 10 7 20-49

SCORING: ALBANY: Caleb Palmer 13, Jeremiah Doherty 13, Trey Yeldeston 8, Elijah Peazoy 2, Sidney Benion 2; EAST FELICIANA: Rodriguez London 14, Rodney White 13, Jamal Dunn 12, Caleb Anderson 9, Frankie Dunn 1

3-POINT GOALS: ALBANY 5 (Palmer 4, Doherty); EAST FELICIANA 3 (White 2, Anderson)

JUNIOR VARSITY: East Feliciana 21, Albany 17

St. Michael 60, St. Joseph’s 48

St. Joseph’s 9 18 8 13-48

St. Michael 12 8 24 20-60

SCORING: ST. JOSEPH’S: K. Ash 10, A. Bourg 8, P. Soignet 7, E. Soignet 7, L. Darnesburg 7, K. Darnesburg 5, M. Cates 4; ST. MICHAEL: C. Brumfield 14, C. Dunn 13, A. Stewart 11, B. Pace 9, J. Parker 6, A. Button 4, M. Davis 3

3-POINT GOALS: St. Joseph’s Academy 1 (Bourg); St. Michael’s 2 (Pace, Davis)

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph’s 30, St. Michael’s 25

Girls basketball

St. John 30, Dunham 24

St. John 8 5 7 10-30

Dunham 6 7 4 7-24

SCORING: ST. JOHN: I. LoBue 11, K. Glaser 7, E. Jackson 6, C. Bueche 4, T. Wesley 2; DUNHAM: M. Coast 9, N. Marshal 7, S. Brady 4, K. Johnson 4

Donaldsonville 45, Woodlawn 6

Woodlawn 0 1 5 0-6

Donaldsonville 16 15 6 8-45

SCORING: WOODLAWN: Q. Bell 3, I. Miller-Smith 3; DONALDSONVILLE: T. Dabney 7, J. Johnson 6, J. Walker 5, T. Richard 5, L. Bell 4, J. Southall 4, T. Joseph 3, S. Joesph 2, T. Brown 2, K. Ward 2, K. Jospeh 2, L. Johnson 2

3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 1 (Bell)

Boys schedule

Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7 p.m., while girls varsity games typically start at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Tara at Zachary

Central at Parkview Baptist

False River Academy at Capitol

St. Thomas More at Dunham

East Iberville at Livonia

Port Allen at White Castle

Vermilion Cath. at Ascension Catholic

Dutchtown at University

John F. Kennedy at East Ascension

Madison Prep vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Wednesday

Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Central Private at Ascension Christian

Pope John Paul II at St. John

Cristo Rey at Belaire

Girls schedule

Monday

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael

St. Martin’s at St. Amant

St. John at Dunham

Northeast at West Feliciana

White Castle at McKinley

Madison Prep at East Ascension

Morgan City at Mentorship Academy

Woodlawn at Donaldsonville

Denham Springs at Brusly

Tuesday

Cecilia at Plaquemine

Broadmoor at Brusly

Independence at West Feliciana

Welsh at Madison Prep

Assumption at Lee

Wilkinson County at East Feliciana

Episcopal at Baker

Port Allen at Glen Oaks

Woodlawn at St. Michael

Wednesday

Ponchatoula at University

Central at Baker

East Iberville at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Thursday

East St. John at Woodlawn

Kentwood at Northeast

McKinley at Glen Oaks

Friday

Episcopal at Plaquemine

Northeast at Dunham

East Iberville at Lutcher

View comments