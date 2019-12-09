Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 98, Collegiate Academy-BR 55
Collegiate Academy 10 18 10 17-55
Ascension Catholic 26 31 28 12-98
SCORING: COLLEGIATE ACADEMY: Toryione Hayes 33, Jawan Deroven 9, Tijahay Bais 5, Demetrius Williams 4, Dontrell Scott 2, Ea’Tyris Jones 2; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Jack Abadie 21, Demontray Harry 20, Troy Cole 19, J’Mond Tapp 12, Demarco Harry 10, Khai Prean 5, Ryan Steib 5, Eric Simon 3, Owen Smith 2
3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Catholic 10 (Abadie 5, Demarco Harry, Demontray Harry, Steib, Simon, Cole)
Records: Ascension Catholic 1-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Catholic 48; Collegiate Academy 24
Denham Springs 62, Livonia 54
Denham Springs 16 10 20 16-62
Livonia 14 14 14 12-54
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: C.J. Johnson 17, JaBarry Fortenberry 14, T.J. MaGee 13, Jordan Reams 6, Elijah Gilmore 5, Nick Cosby 5, Garrett Guillory 2; LIVONIA: D. Leonard 14, T. Whaley 13, D. Leonard 11, D. Martin 6, J. Bailey 6, C. Grevis 2, M. Harris 2
3-POINT GOALS: DENHAM SPRINGS 3 (Reams, Gilmore, Cosby); LIVONIA 5 (D. Leonard 2, D. Leonard 2, Whaley)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Denham Springs 51, Livonia 32
East Feliciana 49, Albany 37
Albany 14 12 1 11-37
East Feliciana 12 10 7 20-49
SCORING: ALBANY: Caleb Palmer 13, Jeremiah Doherty 13, Trey Yeldeston 8, Elijah Peazoy 2, Sidney Benion 2; EAST FELICIANA: Rodriguez London 14, Rodney White 13, Jamal Dunn 12, Caleb Anderson 9, Frankie Dunn 1
3-POINT GOALS: ALBANY 5 (Palmer 4, Doherty); EAST FELICIANA 3 (White 2, Anderson)
JUNIOR VARSITY: East Feliciana 21, Albany 17
St. Michael 60, St. Joseph’s 48
St. Joseph’s 9 18 8 13-48
St. Michael 12 8 24 20-60
SCORING: ST. JOSEPH’S: K. Ash 10, A. Bourg 8, P. Soignet 7, E. Soignet 7, L. Darnesburg 7, K. Darnesburg 5, M. Cates 4; ST. MICHAEL: C. Brumfield 14, C. Dunn 13, A. Stewart 11, B. Pace 9, J. Parker 6, A. Button 4, M. Davis 3
3-POINT GOALS: St. Joseph’s Academy 1 (Bourg); St. Michael’s 2 (Pace, Davis)
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph’s 30, St. Michael’s 25
Girls basketball
St. John 30, Dunham 24
St. John 8 5 7 10-30
Dunham 6 7 4 7-24
SCORING: ST. JOHN: I. LoBue 11, K. Glaser 7, E. Jackson 6, C. Bueche 4, T. Wesley 2; DUNHAM: M. Coast 9, N. Marshal 7, S. Brady 4, K. Johnson 4
Donaldsonville 45, Woodlawn 6
Woodlawn 0 1 5 0-6
Donaldsonville 16 15 6 8-45
SCORING: WOODLAWN: Q. Bell 3, I. Miller-Smith 3; DONALDSONVILLE: T. Dabney 7, J. Johnson 6, J. Walker 5, T. Richard 5, L. Bell 4, J. Southall 4, T. Joseph 3, S. Joesph 2, T. Brown 2, K. Ward 2, K. Jospeh 2, L. Johnson 2
3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 1 (Bell)
Boys schedule
Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7 p.m., while girls varsity games typically start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Tara at Zachary
Central at Parkview Baptist
False River Academy at Capitol
St. Thomas More at Dunham
East Iberville at Livonia
Port Allen at White Castle
Vermilion Cath. at Ascension Catholic
Dutchtown at University
John F. Kennedy at East Ascension
Madison Prep vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Wednesday
Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Central Private at Ascension Christian
Pope John Paul II at St. John
Cristo Rey at Belaire
Girls schedule
Monday
St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael
St. Martin’s at St. Amant
St. John at Dunham
Northeast at West Feliciana
White Castle at McKinley
Madison Prep at East Ascension
Morgan City at Mentorship Academy
Woodlawn at Donaldsonville
Denham Springs at Brusly
Tuesday
Cecilia at Plaquemine
Broadmoor at Brusly
Independence at West Feliciana
Welsh at Madison Prep
Assumption at Lee
Wilkinson County at East Feliciana
Episcopal at Baker
Port Allen at Glen Oaks
Woodlawn at St. Michael
Wednesday
Ponchatoula at University
Central at Baker
East Iberville at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Thursday
East St. John at Woodlawn
Kentwood at Northeast
McKinley at Glen Oaks
Friday
Episcopal at Plaquemine
Northeast at Dunham
East Iberville at Lutcher