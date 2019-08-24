We’re told that death and taxes are the only sure things you can count on in life. But I beg to differ.
High school sports continue to be something else you can count on. In one way or another, high school sports have been a constant in my life since I was a 6-year-old who started going to games because my parents were in a high school booster club.
I know better than most people just how much high school sports have changed over the years. But to this day, I can’t think of too many things better than the start of a new high school sports year.
And I know what you cynics are thinking. What, are you kidding me? The LHSAA and this split … it drives me crazy. People on the nonselect/select sides both say it, and I agree. And some say, they hate this school or some coach. You know the drill.
But for now, it is time to put those frustrations aside and focus on what is important — this generation of high school athletes and their journey ahead in 2019-20. High school sports make up a brief but important part of the teens who are our future.
My husband and I wanted our now adult daughter to learn the life lessons, self-confidence and joy that come from high school athletics. Lessons can be learned from winning and losing. Learning how to win and lose with dignity and how to be a good teammate are lessons that sorely need to be taught today.
But perhaps the most important lesson of all is that if you work hard enough, sometimes the impossible is possible. Don’t believe me? Go ask the runner who cuts 15 seconds of their best mile split. Or the volleyball hitter who executes a cross-court kill for the first time. And that undersized running back who broke through the line for the first time and outran the defense.
Now maybe you understand why, for me, this is the best time of the year. It’s all about the possibilities, something I guess maybe I knew all those years ago. I spent most of the first high school football game I attended under the stands playing with a group of neighborhood kids.
We had a small football and thought we were as good as the players on the field. Heck, we even tried to emulate them.
Consider that to be a not-so-subtle reminder for the athletes out there. You never know who will be watching. Or who that person will grow up to be.
Quote of the Week
From Plaquemine football coach Paul Distefano, “We’ve picked up some new guys who are playing football for the first time. The good news is they don’t have any bad habits. The bad news? They don’t have any (football) habits.”