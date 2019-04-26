SULPHUR — St. Amant coach Amy Pitre was surprised by the emotions she felt. She took a moment. Pitre pondered her team’s 2-1 victory over Walker in aClass 5A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday.
And then she started to look ahead to a title game, St. Amant's first since 2006.
“I kept telling them (St. Amant players), ‘We’re not done yet,’ ” Pitre said. “We’re in the finals, and it’s going to be the same again — we’re not done yet.”
Alyssa Romano gave up just two hits and struck out six. She also drew a walk and had a base hit that led to the two runs St. Amant scored in semifinal played at Frasch Park.
The Gators (27-2-1), the fourth seed, take on No. 3 Barbe at 11 a.m. Saturday on Field 13 to decide the title. It also is the first title-game as a coach for Pitre, who coached East Ascension to the semifinals in 2015.
“I can’t say enough about these girls,” Pitre said. “No one thought they could do this, and here they are. Alyssa did it again … She was a calm and made all the pitches she needed to against a Walker team I think is so good. The defense backed her up.”
The Gators scored first in the bottom of the first. Romano drew a walk. Courtesy runner Maria Crochet took second on a single by Julia Kramer and scored on Sophie Smith’s single to center.
Walker bounced right back. The Lady Cats starting pitcher Lainey Bailey singled and her courtesy runner Brennan Jones scored on an infield hit by Savanah Stafford that ricocheted beyond the grasp of a Gators infielder.
The two hits in the second were the only ones for eighth-seeded Walker, making its first tourney appearance since 2007. Romano retired the final 13 batters she faced with her outfielders making multiple plays. Left fielder Kelsi Martine caught HaLeigh Pourciau’s deep fly ball just shy of the fence to end the game.
Like St. Amant, Walker had a lineup filled with new faces. WHS coach Hali Fletcher praised her team.
“I could not ask for anything more,” Fletcher said. “We came out here knowing St. Amant was going to be an awesome squad. Lou (Romano) did a great job on the rubber. Balls didn’t fall. We hit straight to them. Their defense did a good job behind her. It just did not fall our way.”