Four Downs
1, Back to normal?
Well … sort of. Hurricane Delta prompted teams to play on three different days last week, including Wednesday and Sunday. Week 3 looks closer to what is our 2020 norm is. A shortage of officials dictates more Thursday games this season, including nine this week for Baton Rouge area schools.
2, Fab Four
Four local teams — two each from Districts 4-5A and 5-5A — were included in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A Top 10. Catholic (third), Zachary (fourth), Scotlandville (ninth) and East Ascension (10th) made the cut. A total of 10 Baton Rouge area teams grabbed top 10 rankings in Classes 5A-1A.
3, A Sweet 16
Numbers do not always tell the whole story about high school football, but the ones Lutcher High senior running back Ra’Suan Storks has put up in just two games are hard to ignore. Storks is averaging a whopping 16 yards per carry for the Class 3A Bulldogs. He also is averaging 200 yards per game and has scored 8 touchdowns.
4, Visiting legends
Two of Louisiana’s all-time winningest high school football coaches, Jim Hightower of St. Thomas More and St. Charles Catholic’s Frank Monica, bring their unbeaten teams to the Baton Rouge area Friday night. Hightower ranks second with 431 career wins, while Monica has 279 career victory and ranks 10th.
Capsules
Central at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at PHS’ Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Central 2-0; Plaquemine 1-1
LAST WEEK: Central beat Southern Lab 47-7; Plaquemine beat West St. John 41-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: LB Richard Bethley, WR Josiaha Rankins, S Gage Evans, OL Grant Dunn; PLAQUEMINE: QB Devin Butler, WR Akim Lanieux, LB Aidan Cain, LB Colbi Dennis.
NOTEWORTHY: An interesting test that should help prepare Central for District 4-5A and provide a key measuring stick for Plaquemine … Jonathan Swift has 230 yards passing and 3 TDs for Central.
Rayne at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Rayne 2-0; Dutchtown 2-0
LAST WEEK: Rayne beat Berwick 42-21; Dutchtown beat Vandebilt Catholic 31-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RAYNE: SS/QB Bleyton Francis, LB Sean Dorsett, RB Ron Charles, RB Darian Chevalier; DUTCHTOWN: QB Pierson Parent, RB Dylan Sampson, LB Chris Washington, SS Tanner Vadnais.
NOTEWORTHY: Nondistrict game is the first home game of the year for the 5-5A Griffins … Sampson continues his success after a breakout 2019 season with 247 yards and a 7.3 yards per carry average for DHS.
St. Amant at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: St. Amant 2-0; Lutcher 2-0
LAST WEEK: St. Amant beat Sophie B. Wright 46-0; Lutcher beat South Lafourche 40-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: WR Justin Storks, WR Remy Rizzuto, SS Zack Gonzales, LB Tyler Legendre; LUTCHER: RB Ra’Suan Storks, QB D’Wayne Winfield, DT Ty Cooper.
NOTEWORTHY: Projects as another shootout in this nondistrict rivalry … Lutcher’s Storks leads area rushers with 400 yards and 8 TDs … SAHS’ Cole Poirrier leads area passers with 465 yards and 6 TDs.
St. Charles vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: St. Charles Catholic 2-0; East Ascension 2-0
LAST WEEK: St. Charles beat E.D. White 20-0; East Ascension 30. Warren Easton 27 in 2 OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. CHARLES: QB Zack Vicknair, LB Mandel Eugene Jr.; EAST ASCENSION: DE Jerrell Boykins Jr., OL Gavin Soniat, LB Rionte Jones, RB Walter Samuel, ATH Kael Babin.
NOTEWORTHY: The Spartans scored 30 of the final 37 points to notch an overtime win last week … Samuel scored on a 44-yard reception and a 10-yard run for EAHS, while Troy Dunn threw 3 TD passes.
St. Thomas More vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: St. Thomas More 2-0; Catholic 1-1
LAST WEEK: St. Thomas More beat Walker 61-7; Catholic lost to Karr 34-31
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. THOMAS MORE: QB Walker Howard, WR Jack Bech, LB Andre LeBlanc, LB Bryce Boullion, DB/WR Dom Zeppelin; CATHOLIC: DL Jordan Toastan, DB Michael Cerniauskas, WR Daniel Harden, OL Emery Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: It is another passing test for the Bears as Howard threw for 289 yards and 4 TDs in the first half last week … George Hart III has four rushing TDs for Catholic, two in each game to date.
University at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: University 1-1, 1-0 in District 7-3A; Parkview Baptist 2-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: University beat Glen Oaks 48-0; Parkview beat Mentorship Academy 14-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: WR Jason Barnes, TE Tyler McCloud, DE Walton Roberts, DE TJ Knightshead; PARKVIEW BAPTIST: DE Zavian Boutan, RB/LB Isaac Ponder, OL/DL Sam Hodges, WR Micah Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: A pivotal District 7-3A game for both teams … Ponder is a pivotal two-way player for the Eagles, who also rely on QB Roman Mula … Derrick Graham is the top rusher for U-High.