It seems like the script for the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament remains much the same. And there is an obvious reason — top-seeded Scotlandville.
The Hornets (11-0) finished as the Division I runners-up last season and are the perennial champions of the event they will host starting Sunday.
Liberty (9-2) is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 Tara (5-5). McKinley (4-5) is the No. 4 seed in the annual tournament. Action continues through Wednesday with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Games begin at 3 p.m. Sunday with No. 8 Woodlawn taking on No. 9 Glen Oaks. Fifth-seeded Istrouma takes on No. 12 Baker at 4:30 p.m.
The final two games of Day 1 are No. 11 Broadmoor vs. No. 6 Mentorship Academy at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Belaire playing No. 10 Northeast at 7:30 p.m.
While reigning champion Scotlandville is again the top seed, one key team missing from the mix is reigning Class 5A champion Zachary.
The Broncos are headed to the Christmas Showcase in Missouri City, Texas, along with four New Orleans-area teams — Carver, St. Augustine, McMain and the Shaun Dumas Academy on the dates the EBR tourney is scheduled.
“I know Scotlandville is the favorite, but my darkhorse is Liberty,” Tara coach Marqus Mitchell said. “I say that knowing there is a chance we would play (Liberty) in the semifinals. They have size, and they’re playing very well now too.”
Speaking of Liberty
The Patriots (9-2) returned home Tuesday after spending four days in Las Vegas at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic.
Liberty compiled a 3-1 record in its bracket of the 175-team tournament played at multiple sites in and around Las Vegas. The Patriots’ lone loss was to Gold Bracket champion Crean Lutheran.
Liberty beat California teams Crossroads, Bishop O’Dowd and J. Serra. The tournament included 35 players ranked among the nation’s top 100 recruits.
“It was a great experience for our kids to be in that kind of atmosphere,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “There were so many great teams there. I thought we played well, and the kids got a chance to show what they could do in a different environment.”
White said a shot clock was used for tournament games and instead of playing four eight-minute quarters, teams played two 16-minute halves.
Quentin Henry, a 6-foot-6 senior, had 22 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots in Liberty's win over Crossroads. Another player, 6-5 Jacob Wilson, received a scholarship offer from Southern Utah during the tourney, White said.