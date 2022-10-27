Above all else, the Capital City Swim League Championships are about time and place. The top times and place finishes decide team and individual titles.
However, there are other numbers to note ahead of the two-day meet that begins at 12:10 p.m. Friday with girls preliminary heats at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“This a big year … a chance for 30 in a row and we know that won’t be easy,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “Baton Rouge High is very good. They beat us once already this year. We will need to swim our best so far this year. And that is what you want for a championship meet.”
Boys preliminaries follow at 4:20 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s finals are at noon for girls and 3:45 p.m. for boys. In addition to Catholic seeking its 30th straight CCSL boys title, St. Joseph’s Academy seeks its 20th straight city crown.
Another number is on Logsdon’s mind. This is his 20th and final season as the Bears’ head coach. He moves into an administration position at the school in 2023-24. Logsdon's association with the Catholic program is longer.
“I am excited about the opportunity this new role offers for me and my family,” Logsdon said. “I will always support this team. But this it is bittersweet.
"I am 38 years old and I joined the Catholic High swim team when I was 13. Then I spent one year as an assistant and 20 years as head coach … it’s 25 years of my life.”
The Bears and Redstickers enter the meet not only as defending champions, but also in the familiar role as meet favorites. Placement in relays, which count double points, is crucial and so is the depth for both teams since schools are allowed to enter four swimmers per individual event.
Senior William DeJean helps lead Catholic. But DeJean is not the top seed in either of his individual. BRHS’ Antoni Straszkiewicz is one-hundreth of a second faster in the 500-yard freestyle.
Dutchtown’s Matthew O’Konski is three-tenths of a second faster in the 200 individual medley and also has the top entry mark in the 100 butterfly. Anna Guidroz (50 and 100 freestyles) is the top seed in two events for St. Joseph’s.
Swimmers are limited to two individual events. Episcopal’s Rylee Simoneaux is the top entrant in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke after swimming the top regular-season marks in five of the eight events during the regular season.
Dutchtown’s O’Konski had three top regular-season boys marks. Carson Crochet of Brusly has the top pre-meet marks in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
Metro cross country
St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic won team titles at the Metro Championship meet held Thursday at Highland Road Park.
SJA finished with 28 points to finish ahead of Episcopal Episcopal (49) and University (134).
Michelle Daigle of SJA was the individual champion with a three-mile time of 17 minutes, 57.07 seconds. The Redstickers’ Hannah Vaughn (18:04.58) and Episcopal’s Molly Cramer (18:23.73) were next.
Catholic had the low boys score of 42 points, ahead of Episcopal (112) and Zachary (127). Zachary’s Rhen Langley won the three-mile race in 15:24.02, ahead of Walker’s Jacob Kennedy (15:26.98) Episcopal’s Sacha Dernoncourt (15:31.52).