Sure, wins are nice. Liberty boys basketball coach Brandon White got a different kind of validation when the LHSAA released its boys basketball playoff pairings Monday.
The fact that the Patriots (26-6) grabbed the No. 1 seed on the Division I select bracket was not a surprise. But it is another milestone to punctuate a breakout season.
“This is really big for our program … it shows how far we have come,” White said. “Year one we were 9-24 and year two we were 6-22. We’ve come a long way in six years.”
Liberty was one of five Baton Rouge teams to claim top seeds on LHSAA brackets. Zachary (5A), Madison Prep (3A), Southern Lab (Division IV) and Family Christian of Division V are the others.
University High (Division II), Episcopal (Division III) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division V) all garnered No. 2 seeds. Third-seeded Scotlandville of Division I and No. 4 Donaldsonville of 2A complete a group of 10 notable teams across the board.
Some select schools begin their playoffs Tuesday night. Others will play Wednesday ahead of traditional Friday bidistrict-round games on the LHSAA’s nonselect brackets.
Liberty hosts No. 16 Vandebilt Catholic (13-18) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Patriots were semifinalists in 2021.
Local games set for 6 p.m. Tuesday include: No. 13 Loyola Prep of Shreveport (13-17) at No. 2 University (18-5) in Division II, No. 10 Rummel (9-19) at No. 7 Catholic (20-12) in Division I and No. 11 McKinley (10-16) at No. 6 Jesuit (19-10) in Division I.
No. 10 Teurlings Catholic (15-13) at No. 7 St. Michael (16-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Division II.
Follow the leader
Top-seeded Zachary won the Class 5A title last spring, the school’s first in boys basketball since 1944. It was the Broncos’ first tourney appearance since 1966.
By claiming its No. 1 playoff seed Monday, the Broncos completed another unique feat. The school grabbed the top seeding position in the first two major sports of a school year. The ZHS football team also was a No. 1 seed and went on to win a 5A title.
FCA’s double play
Family Christian (26-8) gets a bye to open the Division V playoffs. That gives the Flames a little time to savor a rare accomplishment — earning No. 1 seeds for their boys/girls teams in the same season.
The FCA girls meet St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville to open the select schools girls tourney in Westwego Tuesday. The FCA boys meet the Claiborne Christian-Grace Christian winner later this week.