Former LSU and Capitol High basketball star Seimone Augustus was selected for the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, according to a Thursday announcement.
Augustus, who spent all but one of her 15 WNBA seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, was selected along with former Lynx teammate Maya Moore, to join the Minnesota hall.
Augustus was the LSWA’s Miss Basketball in 2001 and 2002 and led Capitol to Class 4A titles both seasons. She earned National Player of the Year honors twice at LSU and helped the Lynx win four WNBA titles.
While in the WNBA, Augustus was voted to league's Rookie of the Year in 2006, made eight WNBA all-star teams and was the finals MVP in 2011. She is currently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she ended her career with.
Thornton ceremony Monday
The ceremony to retire the jersey of former Tara and LSU star Marcus Thornton will now be held Monday night. Winter weather forced the Trojans to move their Friday game with White Castle to Monday.
Thornton will be in attendance at the game. A banner with his No. 23 will hoisted to the gym’s rafters.
The 6-foot-4 Thornton earned All-Metro and all-state honors at Tara and went on to average 20.4 points per game in two seasons at LSU from 2007-09. Thornton played for multiple NBA teams from 2009-17
SJA soccer showdown
St. Joseph’s Academy (16-0-3) the No. 1 team in Division I in the LHSAA’s most recent girls soccer power ratings, hosts No. 3 Northshore at 1 p.m. Saturday at Burbank Soccer Complex.
Northshore enters the contest with a 16-2 record. The game helps kick off the final week of the girls soccer regular season.
Ladies Night Hoops
Liberty will host a Ladies Night basketball event starting at 3 p.m. Saturday with a junior varsity game set for 3 p.m. Southern Lab meets Ponchatoula in the first varsity game at 4:30 p.m.
Host Liberty squares off against Madison Prep in the last game set for approximately 6 p.m. The MPA girls won the Class 3A title last spring. Liberty was the Division II runner-up after winning titles in 2019 and 2020.
Prep notable
St. Joseph’s Academy’s Mark LaHaye was selected as Louisiana’s girls cross country coach of the year for 2021 by U.S. Track & Field and the Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Redstickers won their sixth straight Class 5A cross country title last fall.