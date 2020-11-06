WATSON — Live Oak’s Michael Summers blocked a potential game-winning field goal and teammate Will Andrepont returned the ball 71 yards with 4 seconds remaining as the Eagles beat Denham Springs 38-31 in a wild intraparish battle Friday at Live Oak.
Denham’s Caleb LeBlanc lined up for a 30-yard attempt with 15.7 seconds left after the visitors scored twice to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Andrepont picked up the blocked kick, dodged a defender at midfield and raced in for the winning points.
Live Oak running back Tiras Magee rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and Daylon Lee scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards to lead the Eagles (4-2, 2-1). Landon Ratcliff also kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney completed 21 of 36 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Micah Harrison caught 11 passes for 155 yards and two scores to lead the winless Yellow Jackets (0-5, 0-2).
Mooney threw TD passes of 13 yards to Harrison and 26 to Camron Eirick, the latter to tie the game at 31 with 3:46 left. He also threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Preston Holwager. Ray McKneely rushed for 80 yards on five carries. LeBlanc kicked a 36-yard field goal to tie at 10 at halftime.
How it was won
Live Oak dominated the game with its ground attack, using four different backs to pound out 259 yards on 45 carries, a 5.8-yard average. Lee had 61 yards on 11 carries. The Eagles threw only eight passes.
Live Oak nearly let it slip away after two fourth down gambles. Leading 31-24, the Eagles went for a fourth-and-3 play, but Magee was stopped for no gain at the Live Oak 35. Two plays later, Mooney hit Eirick over the middle for the tying touchdown.
Another fourth-down gamble gave the ball to Denham Springs at midfield, and the Jackets moved it to the 13. Andrepont broke up a pass in the end zone on second down and after another incomplete pass by Mooney, LeBlanc entered the game to try to win it.
Player of the game
Live Oak running back Tiras Magee
Magee, who moved from defense to offense last week, had his second straight 100-yard game. He got the Eagles started with a 17-yard TD run in the first quarter and put them up 31-17 with a 41-yard scoring dash in the fourth quarter.
They said it
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “I believe in my guys. I’ve believed in them for a long time. We did what we had to do. We’re going to take some gambles. I’m proud of my guys. Tiras is an unbelievable talent. To play both sides of the ball, I’m extremely proud of him.
Denham Springs coach Brett Beaird: “Our kids are fighting, scratching and clawing, doing everything they can to give us a chance. We got to the fourth quarter and had a chance to win. You can’t relax; every play matters. We lost the turnover battle and had to fight back.”
Notable
• Former Denham Springs player Remy Hidalgo, who died of heat stroke after football practice in September, was honored with his name and number on the cover of the game program, and with a moment of silence before the game.