Boys
Track events
100-meter dash: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.48. 2, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 10.55. 3, Kevin Domino, St. Amant, 10.62.
200: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.16. 2, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 21.33. 3, Kevin Domino, St. Amant, 21.38.
400: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 47.50. 2, Imania Coleman, West, Feliciana 48.60. 3, Jireon Miller, Zachary, 49.17.
800: 1, Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 1:56.60. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:56.97. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 1:57.94.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:18.45. 2, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 4:22.83. 3, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 4:23.89.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.22. 2, Owen Simon, Catholic High, 9:38.91. 3, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:39.78.
110 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 13.95. 2, Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville 14.76. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 14.86.
300 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 36.91. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic HIgh, 39.13. 3, Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville, 39.79
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 41.24. 2, St. Amant 42.06. 3, Istrouma 42.15.
4x200 relay: 1, Woodlawn 1:26.14. 2, Zachary 1:26.23. 3, West Feliciana 1:27.89.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:19.84. 2, Catholic High 3:19.97. 3, Madison Prep 3:23.06
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High 7:59.98. 2, University 8:18.45. 3, Scotlandville 8:18.70.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 173-01. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 153-6. 3, Sam Cole, Catholic High, 152-11
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 7-0 1/4. 2, JaMarius Snowden, Northeast, 6-8. 3, TreShaun Dunn, St. Amant, 6-6, 3, Jacoby Bellazar, Capital, 6-6.
Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 208-8. 2, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 198-6. 3, Austin Sybrant, Episcopal, 185-8.
Long jump: 1, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 24- 10.75. 2, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 23-9.75. 3, W’ Juanteraus Rodrique, St. Amant, 23-7.75.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 17-2.5. 2, Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 16-2. 3, Todd Collins, Walker, 14-6.
Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 56-5.75. 2, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 55-6.5. 3, Prince Edwards, Catholic High 53-0.
Triple jump: 1, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 48-1. 2, W'Janterous Rodrique, St. Amant, 47-5. 3, Reginald King, Scotlandville, 46-4.
Outstanding Track Performer: Lanard Harris, Woodlawn
Outstanding Field Performers: Oliver Jack, Episcopal; Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension
Coach of the Year: Claney Duplechin, Episcopal
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.39. 2, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.88. 3, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 11.88.
200: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.12. 2, Sadie Gray, Scotlandville, 24.31. 3, Jakenzie Thymes, Zachary, 25.03.
400: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 55.69. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 56.6. 3, Esther Nwahnze, Baton Rouge High, 57.09.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:18.91. 2, Callie Hardy, Espiscopal, 2:21.10. 3, Barton Skylah, Mentorship, 2:22.10.
1,600: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:06.50. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:15.80. 3, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 5:18.40.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 10:53.43. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 11:28.22. 3, Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:36.51.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.2. 2,Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.34. 3, Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 14.37.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 42.29. 2, Whitney Harris, Scotlandville, 45.96. 3, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 46.45
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 47.65. 2, Scotlandville 48.11. 3, Baton Rouge High 48.29.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:38.59. 2, Scotlandville 1:40.21. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:41.38.
4x400: 1, Scotlandville 3:55.44. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:55.85. 3, Zachary 3:55.92.
4x800: 1, SJA 9:37.99. 2, Episcopal 10:10.60. 3, St. Michael's 10:11.40.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 138-5. 2, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 133-9. 3, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 122-1.5.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-10. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-6. 3, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 5-6.
Javelin: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 142-3.25. 2, Rebecca Bordlon, SJA, 136-0. 3, Anna Ferrand, SJA, 135-8.
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 19-9.75. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-8.25. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 18-5.5.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-4.25. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 12-0. 3, Evyn Fitzgerald, Walker, 11-6.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson Zachary, 44-8. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 42-9.75. 3, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 40-0.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-7.5. 2, Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 38-7. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-5.5.
Outstanding Track Performer: Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy
Outstanding Field Performer: Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist
Coach of the Year: Charlie Daigle, St. Joseph’s Academy