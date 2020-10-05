DUTCHTOWN — St. Amant’s volleyball showed it can win a match in a variety of ways.
Against archrival Dutchtown, the Gators were particularly dangerous with their backs to the wall.
St. Amant, which won the opening set 25-19, rallied from an early five-point deficit and finished strong to capture the pivotal third set 25-20 and also turned back Dutchtown with a 25-21 win the fourth set for a 3-1 victory in the Division I, District 4 match Monday at Dutchtown High.
“We trust each other,” St. Amant senior Gracie Duplechein said. “We’ve changed the lineups a few times, so I think we’re getting used to each other with the team chemistry. Everyone’s finally trusting each other, and it’s flowing along better.”
St. Amant (9-3, 2-0 in district) won its seventh straight match and took over the district lead by remaining undefeated in league play.
Duplechein had a match-high 28 kills and 23 assists to lead the Gators. She also had 13 digs and a pair of blocks. Zoe Richard added 14 kills, Maggie Ladner chipped in 21 digs and Olivia Rome added 25 assists and 10 digs.
Dutchtown (10-3, 1-1 in district) overcame the opening set defeat to bolt to a 14-5 lead in the second set when St. Amant first showed its sign of resiliency, going on a 12-1 run and took a 16-15 lead on a hitting error.
The set was tied three times down the stretch when the Griffins took a lead on Haleigh Qualls’ kill and evened the match at 1-1 on a hitting error.
Middle blocker India Bennett powered Dutchtown to an 8-3 lead in the third set with a kill and block before St. Amant after Duplechein’s five kills and a block in the set and took its first lead (19-18).
The Gators, behind Ladner's serving, never relinquished their lead and went on a 6-1 run that was complete when the Griffins served into the net on the final point.
Bennett led Dutchtown with nine kills, seven blocks and three aces, while Taylor Heeb added 18 assists and Alexis Logarbo had 15 assists and six kills.
The final set had nine ties, when consecutive hitting errors against Dutchtown opened the door for St. Amant to grab a 19-18 lead. The Gators reeled off five straight points and wound up on a 7-3 run with Rome setting up Ja’Lynn Davenport to cap the match when the Griffins made an unsuccessful block.
“We kind of got careless with the ball with serve-receive,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “Our serving wasn’t very good at all. As always St. Amant took advantage of our mistakes. They’re always going to play hard.”